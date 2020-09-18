Walworth County's newest felony criminal cases reported

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

James E. Heath, 54, Elkhorn, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault at a residence in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Ryan H. Hogan, 39, Fontana, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly violating a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Zachery J. Horsfall, 21, Elkhorn, has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography involving his Snapchat account. If convicted, he faces up to 125 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

Dakota M. Lininger, 25, Genoa City, has been charged with interference with firefighting-alarms and criminal damage to property on a fire sprinkler in the county jail in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to four years and three months in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Malik L. Stewart, 21, Beloit, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly violating a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.