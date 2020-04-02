Walworth County's newest felony criminal cases

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Amanda M. Adams, 32, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping and disorderly conduct. If convicted, she faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Maxwell D. Armano, 19, Libertyville, Illinois, has been charged with possession of ketamine, a controlled substance, in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Ronald J. Dixon, 19, Beloit, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and 10 months in prison and $30,500 in fines.
Brandon J. Johnson, 23, Palmyra, has been charged with delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Zahira Y. Luna, 39, Lake Geneva, has been charged with identity theft during a traffic incident in the town of Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Marco A. Fentanes Olivier, 21, Walworth, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in the town of Darien. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Jeremy D. Schladweiler, 39, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of THC, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the town of Bloomfield. If convicted, he faces up to four years and seven months in prison and $21,500 in fines.
James C. Slye, 34, Menomonee Falls, has been charged with bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years and one month in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Jeffrey A. Terrell, 42, Delavan, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of cocaine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to 17 years and seven months in prison and $37,000 in fines.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.