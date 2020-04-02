Walworth County's newest felony criminal cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Amanda M. Adams, 32, Elkhorn, has been charged with bail jumping and disorderly conduct. If convicted, she faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.

Maxwell D. Armano, 19, Libertyville, Illinois, has been charged with possession of ketamine, a controlled substance, in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Ronald J. Dixon, 19, Beloit, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and 10 months in prison and $30,500 in fines.

Brandon J. Johnson, 23, Palmyra, has been charged with delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Zahira Y. Luna, 39, Lake Geneva, has been charged with identity theft during a traffic incident in the town of Delavan. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.