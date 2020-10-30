Walworth County's newest felony criminal defendants

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Tremaine L. Bell, 38, Walworth, has been charged with a sex offender registry violation. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Cole T. Biehn, 21, Burlington, has been charged with stalking, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and bail jumping at a residence in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Timothy T. Brunner, 37, Whitewater, has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and one month in prison and $20,500 in fines.
Kenneth C. Conway, 55, Addison, has been charged with possession of cocaine-repeat offender and possession of drug paraphernalia at a residence in Genoa City. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Brandon T. Eubanks, 28, Cape May, New Jersey, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years and one month in prison and $35,500 in fines.
Jonathen D. Heath, 39, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of LaGrange. If convicted, he faces up to 28 years and seven months in prison and $60,500 in fines.
Karly L. Badame Krkljus, 26, Genoa City, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing police, resisting police, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, five counts of bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to 64 years and seven months in prison and $182,000 in fines.
Daniel K. Lein, 34, Lake Geneva, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, bail jumping and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Dakota M. Lininger, 25, Genoa City, has been charged with interference with firefighting and disorderly conduct for alleged vandalism in the county jail in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to three years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Wayne M. Mikulski, 41, Monroe Center, Illinois, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit drug, two counts of bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in teh town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to 21 years and seven months in prison and $40,500 in fines.
Devan M. Montez, 17, Elkhorn, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, theft, obstructing police, and bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and nine months in prison and $60,000 in fines.
Paige M. Pickens, 34, Salem, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit drug, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of Lyons. If convicted, she faces up to nine years and seven months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
Jaiden L. Purnell, 17, Delavan, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping for allegedly handling a gun in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years and nine months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Kevin W. Sellers, 21, Eagle, has been charged with bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping for allegedly consuming alcohol in East Troy in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Brigette T. Yakes, 37, Whitewater, has been charged with neglecting a child for allegedly leaving a baby unattended. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
