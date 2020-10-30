Walworth County's newest felony criminal defendants

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Tremaine L. Bell, 38, Walworth, has been charged with a sex offender registry violation. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Cole T. Biehn, 21, Burlington, has been charged with stalking, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and bail jumping at a residence in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $31,000 in fines.

Timothy T. Brunner, 37, Whitewater, has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and one month in prison and $20,500 in fines.

Kenneth C. Conway, 55, Addison, has been charged with possession of cocaine-repeat offender and possession of drug paraphernalia at a residence in Genoa City. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.

Brandon T. Eubanks, 28, Cape May, New Jersey, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years and one month in prison and $35,500 in fines.