Walworth disaster relief fund dissolved after just one month

WALWORTH — The village has dissolved a newly created disaster relief fund after encountering potential liability and equity issues that could arise from distribution of the money.
The fund was created Dec. 9 as a village effort to provide financial support to those affected by flooding last September, particularly those in the Oak Knolls subdivision.
Officials also intended to use the fund to serve as a donation pool for future disaster relief efforts in the community.
But while creating the fund may have been relatively simple action, the village attorney and village auditor found a number of potential issues that could result from distribution of the funds, already reaching $20,000.
The Big Foot Lions Club, which donated $15,000, and the Kikkoman Foods factory, which donated $5,000, will both have their contributions returned, and both will be encouraged to find another way to extend their generosity to local residents.
Neither donation was ever deposited by the village.
Village President Tom Connelly said dismantling the fund after just a couple of months was heartbreaking.
“You would think it’s just a common-sense, feel-good thing,” Connelly said during a Jan. 13 village board meeting. “But here we have $20,000 donated to the village, and we don’t have a mechanism to get it into people’s hands without creating controversy, some legal conundrum or liability situation for the village.”
The village board voted unanimously to dissolve the disaster relief fund.
Village attorney Bradley Lochowicz said the village could face potential criticism or legal action if donations were given to some individuals and not others, or if a disaster arose later and disaster funds had already been spent helping victims of current flood damages.
Lochowicz said it would be best for private organizations such as the Lions Club or Kikkoman’s to disperse donations without village involvement.
“Then they are in the position where if someone criticizes how they distribute those funds,” he said, “it is their choice how they distribute their funds.”
Lochowicz added that private citizens affected by the flooding, like those in the Oak Knolls neighborhood, could also create their own organization to accept and manage donations.
Connelly acknowledged that the disaster relief fund was problematic.
“The idea of creating this disaster relief fund was created with the best intent and the best intentions by this board,” he said. “But after taking a step back and looking at it, the question of how to do it creates so many problems for the village.”
Oak Knolls flooding victim Paul Lauterbach said financial assistance from the new village fund would have been useful, but that he knew securing funds would not be a simple or quick process.
“It is extremely appreciated that they did what they did; it says a lot about the organization and business that donated,” Lauterbach said. “With that being said, I know it’s not as easy as, ‘Here is some money.’ It can be really complicated.”
Lauterbach said he has spent tens of thousands of dollars on repairs and renovations to his home after the September flooding left his basement under four feet of water.
With no clear plan for future flooding issues until an engineering study is completed in February, Lauterbach said he and other flooding victims have to move forward with low expectations. While he believes the village is doing everything it can to assist citizens and address the flooding issues, some things are beyond the village’s control.
“It was too hard to wonder all of the time if a solution was coming,” he said. “If something positive comes out of this, great, but if it doesn’t, we’re doing the best we can from our end.”
During the Jan. 13 village board discussion, trustee Louise Czaja asked whether the Kikkoman donation could be used for long-term flood mitigation, so as to avoid any issues with distributing of funds to individual flood victims.
“We’re facing pressure to have long-term solutions,” Czaja said.
Lochowicz said it may have been Kikkoman’s intent for the donation to be used to benefit Oak Knolls residents specifically, and that it would be best for the funds to be returned.
Before making a motion to dissolve the fund, Czaja expressed her thankfulness to the groups that donated. She urged private citizens to form a group that would be able to disperse donations with less difficulty.
“With our extreme gratitude and with our great concern for the welfare of the community as a whole, I will make that motion,” Czaja said.