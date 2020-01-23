Walworth disaster relief fund dissolved after just one month

“It is extremely appreciated that they did what they did; it says a lot about the organization and business that donated,” Lauterbach said. “With that being said, I know it’s not as easy as, ‘Here is some money.’ It can be really complicated.”

Lauterbach said he has spent tens of thousands of dollars on repairs and renovations to his home after the September flooding left his basement under four feet of water.

With no clear plan for future flooding issues until an engineering study is completed in February, Lauterbach said he and other flooding victims have to move forward with low expectations. While he believes the village is doing everything it can to assist citizens and address the flooding issues, some things are beyond the village’s control.

“It was too hard to wonder all of the time if a solution was coming,” he said. “If something positive comes out of this, great, but if it doesn’t, we’re doing the best we can from our end.”

During the Jan. 13 village board discussion, trustee Louise Czaja asked whether the Kikkoman donation could be used for long-term flood mitigation, so as to avoid any issues with distributing of funds to individual flood victims.

“We’re facing pressure to have long-term solutions,” Czaja said.