Walworth Elementary moves to virtual Nov. 18-30

WALWORTH — Walworth Elementary has announced it would be moving to a virtual learning model for all students temporarily starting Nov. 18 until after students return from Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30 because of coronavirus cases both in the school and throughout the community.
Walworth Joint District School District administrator Phill Klamm announced the temporary building closure and switch to virtual learning Nov. 16 in a public letter to the community.
In the letter, Klamm cited reasons for the temporary closure including the high level of coronavirus cases throughout the school district community, the number of confirmed cases throughout the school building and the number of staff members impacted by COVID-19 situations.
Walworth Elementary follows in the steps of five other schools in the Geneva Lake area which have had temporary virtual learning periods including Reek Elementary, Sharon Community School, Williams Bay Middle School and Elementary School and Fontana Elementary.
According to COVID-19 dashboard on the Walworth Elementary website, there have been seven total cases of the virus among students or staff in the school, four of which are active.
Due to the cases in the school, 20 students or staff members have been asked to quarantine after coming in close contact with individuals who later tested positive for the virus.
The Walworth County Health and Human Services Department has confirmed 34 cases of the coronavirus within the school district boundaries, which has a population of 3,988. That includes individuals living in the district’s boundaries, not just students and staff.
Currently every K-8 school district in Walworth County is at a critical risk level, as determined by the county health and human service department.
In Klamm’s letter to the community regarding the temporary building closure, he stated teachers and staff will provide support for students and families during the virtual learning period and that they will be happy to help with any questions or concerns.
“We recognize that the move to virtual learning is difficult for our students and families,” Klamm said in the letter. “We are here to help support your student and family throughout this process.”
During the virtual instruction period the school’s food service team will continue to provide breakfast and lunch options for children in the community. Complimentary meals for children 18 and under will be available for pick-up at the circle drive on Beloit Street from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily.
