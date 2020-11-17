Walworth Elementary moves to virtual Nov. 18-30

WALWORTH — Walworth Elementary has announced it would be moving to a virtual learning model for all students temporarily starting Nov. 18 until after students return from Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30 because of coronavirus cases both in the school and throughout the community.

Walworth Joint District School District administrator Phill Klamm announced the temporary building closure and switch to virtual learning Nov. 16 in a public letter to the community.

In the letter, Klamm cited reasons for the temporary closure including the high level of coronavirus cases throughout the school district community, the number of confirmed cases throughout the school building and the number of staff members impacted by COVID-19 situations.

Walworth Elementary follows in the steps of five other schools in the Geneva Lake area which have had temporary virtual learning periods including Reek Elementary, Sharon Community School, Williams Bay Middle School and Elementary School and Fontana Elementary.

According to COVID-19 dashboard on the Walworth Elementary website, there have been seven total cases of the virus among students or staff in the school, four of which are active.