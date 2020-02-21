Walworth flood protection could cost more than $7 million

WALWORTH – A drainage study has found that the village may need to spend as much as $7.4 million to improve protection in a neighborhood heavily damaged by flooding last fall.
Engineers hired by the village presented three stages of projects Feb. 10 that would increase protection against high-water levels in the Oak Knolls neighborhood.
With a current village budget of $2.7 million a year, Walworth officials have not identified a funding source for the proposed drainage improvements.
“When you talk about numbers like we’re talking about, I don’t know how you would do it without a funding mechanism,” Village President Tom Connelly said.
Residents in the Oak Knolls neighborhood were deluged by flooding last September after repeated rainstorms over several days dumped as much as 11 inches of rain in the area.
Some homeowners had three feet of water or more in their basements, with appliances, furniture and other belongings destroyed or damaged.
The village later hired Baxter and Woodman engineers to study a situation that had caused flooding previously in the area, and to recommend drainage improvements strategies.
The firm outlined several stages of flood protection, each offering new levels of flood control and each costing more money.
“As you increase the sizes of facilities and pipes, you get better protection, so the water doesn’t get so high in the basin,” engineer Mark Kolczaski
The first stage of work would be to dredge the bottom of the Oak Knolls water retention basin to allow standing water to seep into the ground more quickly and to raise the elevations of berms protecting homes from water in the basin. That stage was estimated by Baxter and Woodman to cost about $850,000.
Kolczaski said the village may be able to begin work on Phase One this year, but that completion of the two other phases may be dependent on how quickly the village can secure funding.
The second stage, estimated to cost $3.6 million, would involve installing a gravity sewer pipe that would run water from the Oak Knolls basin out to agriculture fields on the west side of the village, just south of the Mecum Auction building at 445 S. Main St.
“I think it would be about funding more than anything else to tackle that next $3 million,” Kolczaski said. “It’s going to take a lot of analysis and design, and making sure we have the pipe size correctly, not to mention coming up with the funding source for all of that.”
The engineers also provided an option where a pumping station would be installed in lieu of the gravity sewer pipe for about the same cost. A pumping station, however, would require more maintenance than the gravity sewer.
The third stage would involve expanding the Oak Knolls basin northwest into a farm field. The land is currently the site of the planned Pines of Big Foot development, and would require coordination with developer Shodeen Group LLC.
Baxter and Woodman engineer Jonathan Steinbach said purchasing land to expand the Oak Knolls basin and preparing it to take on water could cost an additional $2.9 million, bringing the total project cost to about $7.4 million to achieve protection from between a 50- and 100-year storm.
To fund the project, village officials discussed the possibility of creating a new storm water utility.
Connelly said the village’s debt ceiling is $11 million, of which $2 million is already being used.
“When you get to about 80 percent of your debt ceiling, just look at those municipalities — they’re having trouble putting roads in,” Connelly said.
The engineers cautioned that even if all three phases of work were completed, the new systems would not provide flooding protection against the sort of uncommonly large rainfalls that occurred last September.
Steinbach said the rainfall that occurred last September, which dumped about 11 inches in four days, was a rare occurrence. It is uncommon for any development to prevent against such heavy rainfall.
Last year’s storms were closer to a 500- or 1,000-year storm, Steinbach said, whose damage is far greater than the 50- to 100-year storm protection usually planned for in neighborhoods.
Kolczaski said protecting Oak Knolls against a 500- or 1,000-year storm could cost the village about $15 million.
“Your choices are you either aren’t protected or you spend $15 million to get there,” he said.
The engineering report raised questions as to why more precaution was not taken in the development of the Oak Knolls neighborhood in an area susceptible to flooding.
Connelly said that when the neighborhood was first being developed, there was information that homes along the basin should not be outfitted with walk-out basements, but that they were constructed with walk-out basements anyway.
Now, Kolczaski said homeowners who have not already sealed their walk-out basement doors and windows may want to consider doing so, even with raised berms in place.
“You probably want to block up your walk-out basements and fill your backyards or put pumps in or something, because that water is going to collect behind the berm, no doubt about it,” Kolczaski said.
He added that from his understanding of the Oak Knolls development, flooding as a result of overflowing from nearby Lake Petite in the town of Walworth was overlooked in the planning.
“I don’t think the overflowing of Lake Petite was ever taken into account in design of the Oak Knolls system,” he said.
The study was referred to both the village’s public works and finance committees for deliberation on how the village will proceed.