Walworth flood protection could cost more than $7 million

“As you increase the sizes of facilities and pipes, you get better protection, so the water doesn’t get so high in the basin,” engineer Mark Kolczaski

The first stage of work would be to dredge the bottom of the Oak Knolls water retention basin to allow standing water to seep into the ground more quickly and to raise the elevations of berms protecting homes from water in the basin. That stage was estimated by Baxter and Woodman to cost about $850,000.

Kolczaski said the village may be able to begin work on Phase One this year, but that completion of the two other phases may be dependent on how quickly the village can secure funding.

The second stage, estimated to cost $3.6 million, would involve installing a gravity sewer pipe that would run water from the Oak Knolls basin out to agriculture fields on the west side of the village, just south of the Mecum Auction building at 445 S. Main St.

“I think it would be about funding more than anything else to tackle that next $3 million,” Kolczaski said. “It’s going to take a lot of analysis and design, and making sure we have the pipe size correctly, not to mention coming up with the funding source for all of that.”