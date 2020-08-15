Walworth immigrant becomes role model with hard work

Llewellyn has two sons, Michael, 8, and Maxwell, 10.

Becoming more familiar with English would also be invaluable to her when she applied to become a U.S. citizen. To obtain citizenship, Llewellyn needed to pass a civics test and participate in an interview.

Using the information she tirelessly studied with the literacy council, Llewellyn passed her citizenship test in January. Now that she is a citizen, she looks forward to participating in civic events like voting.

“Until you become a citizen, you’re not free yet,” she said. “You have to be a citizen to do everything you want to do.”

Joan Iversen, who is Llewellyn’s literary council tutor, said she was thrilled to see her student’s citizenship approved after working with her for so long and becoming friends with her.

Iversen added that Llewellyn was able to take the citizenship at a fortunate time.

“That was so special for us, because within a month everything had to shut down because of COVID,” she said.

With Llewellyn’s green card set to expire in March, if she had taken the test any later, it is possible her citizenship could have been delayed even longer because of the coronavirus pandemic.