Walworth library offering plenty of activities

WALWORTH — In our digital age 2020, libraries are the heart of communities. Libraries are not just access to books today. They are connection and community centers that bring many different diverse people of all ages together.
Walworth Memorial Library offers a free monthly movie every third Tuesday at 10:10 a.m. Coloring with Trish on Thursdays at 1 p.m. is a fun group of people who get together to color, chat and share friendships. We have two groups of Girl Scouts that meet on Monday evenings in our community room.
If you want to learn English, stop in and sign up with a tutor that are sponsored through the Walworth Literacy Council. Throughout the years we have seen many success stories of people going back to school to continue their education and becoming a citizen.
Check out the SHARE library catalog online! Look under the subject of “Library Things” and you will find the many unusual items being circulated by libraries today. You will find everything from snowshoes, binoculars, science kits, puppets, memory kits, cake pans, karaoke machines, go pro video cameras, tool kits, color blind glasses, caulk guns, kindles and games just to name a few.
Looking for a room to host a baby shower, birthday, wedding shower, anniversary or retirement party? The Walworth Library has a beautiful community room that we rent out. In 2019 the room was used for events 180 times.
In 2019 we noted a large increase in the circulation of our children’s books. It is amazing how statistics show that reading early and often to children does make a difference. Did you know that according to the Literacy Project Foundation 50% of adults cannot read a book at an eighth grade level? The number of books in the home correlates significantly with higher reading scores for children. Nationally, about half of children between birth and 5 years (49%) are read to everyday by parents or family members. We know that our community is doing their part in checking out books and reading to their little ones!
We are currently holding a reading challenge sponsored by the Milwaukee Bucks’. It is free and open for the month of February to all children. Children are encouraged to read a minimum of 500 minutes. When the child reaches the 500 minutes they become an All-Star Winter Reader and are eligible for a Milwaukee Bucks complimentary ticket.
Look for fun and creative upcoming programs at the Walworth Memorial Library. We will be hosting a Mommy & Me tea party for ages 4 to 9 on May 6 from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Bring your little one dressed in fancy tea party attire and create a tiara and jewelry to top off their outfit for the fashion show. Mother’s Day is just around the corner and we will be having a Parent/Child Paint & Snack on Monday May 2nd from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring your child and paint a 12 x 12 canvas of a cute hand print. You can register for either of these programs through Big Foot Recreation District. www.bigfootrecreation.com
Please join us for our weekly story times. Story times are Wednesday 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for 4K through Grade 3 and Friday 10:30-11:15 a.m. for Preschool age.
There are new and exciting things happening at your library every day! Stop in to see what is happening in your library or check us out on Facebook.
Bobbi Sorrentino is director of the Walworth Memorial Library in Walworth.