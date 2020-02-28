Walworth library offering plenty of activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 2019 we noted a large increase in the circulation of our children’s books. It is amazing how statistics show that reading early and often to children does make a difference. Did you know that according to the Literacy Project Foundation 50% of adults cannot read a book at an eighth grade level? The number of books in the home correlates significantly with higher reading scores for children. Nationally, about half of children between birth and 5 years (49%) are read to everyday by parents or family members. We know that our community is doing their part in checking out books and reading to their little ones!

We are currently holding a reading challenge sponsored by the Milwaukee Bucks’. It is free and open for the month of February to all children. Children are encouraged to read a minimum of 500 minutes. When the child reaches the 500 minutes they become an All-Star Winter Reader and are eligible for a Milwaukee Bucks complimentary ticket.