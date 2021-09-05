Walworth neighbors teach grandson to honor the flag

It is early Wednesday morning on Six Corners Road. Mike and Peggy Bentley are waiting for their grandson Conrad to arrive, like they do every Wednesday and Friday.
Each visit begins the same way: After saying goodbye to his mother, 2-year-old Conrad Bentley steps inside his grandparents’ house and emerges cradling a folded American flag. It is a family heirloom, left to Peggy by her late father Bill who served in the Marines.
Clutched against Conrad’s chest, the folded flag looks about half his height. He takes small, purposeful steps towards the flagpole in the front yard. It’s a familiar task—Conrad has been helping his grandfather raise the flag since he was seven months old.
Conrad tugs the rope while his grandfather Mike holds the flag steady, and soon the flag is at full mast. Across the street, Nancy Lehman takes her silver bugle out of its case. It is her cue to begin.
With one hand behind her back, Lehman breathes the first three notes of “Taps” into the cool morning air. Her whole body is straight and still.
Lehman has been bugling since she was 10 years old. She is 82 now with decades of experience performing “Taps” in military funeral honors ceremonies. The bugler gives the last salute to any veteran, Lehman explained, and with each song and salute she remembers the veteran and their service.
Today Lehman does not play in the name of loss. At the Bentleys’ flagpole, she plays to honor the flag and to set an example for Conrad. It is so good to see a young person’s patriotism, she said.
When Conrad is 7 he will receive Lehman’s bugle—he should be ready to learn by then, Lehman said, as long as he has his two permanent front teeth.
Conrad tilts his head up to watch Lehman play. His hand never leaves his heart. Even the dog, Edmond, seems to sense the gravity of the moment.
Lehman’s last note swells and then fades. She drops the bugle and salutes. In a moment she will return to her house across the street, and Conrad and his grandparents will go inside for pancakes. But for just a little longer, the four of them will stand quietly together under the flag. And on Friday the scene will unfold just the same.
Mike and Peggy smile to themselves. They have taught their grandson well.
“We respect the flag and the country,” Peggy said. “We’re just trying to pass those values on.”