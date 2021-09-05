Walworth neighbors teach grandson to honor the flag

It is early Wednesday morning on Six Corners Road. Mike and Peggy Bentley are waiting for their grandson Conrad to arrive, like they do every Wednesday and Friday.

Each visit begins the same way: After saying goodbye to his mother, 2-year-old Conrad Bentley steps inside his grandparents’ house and emerges cradling a folded American flag. It is a family heirloom, left to Peggy by her late father Bill who served in the Marines.

Clutched against Conrad’s chest, the folded flag looks about half his height. He takes small, purposeful steps towards the flagpole in the front yard. It’s a familiar task—Conrad has been helping his grandfather raise the flag since he was seven months old.

Conrad tugs the rope while his grandfather Mike holds the flag steady, and soon the flag is at full mast. Across the street, Nancy Lehman takes her silver bugle out of its case. It is her cue to begin.

With one hand behind her back, Lehman breathes the first three notes of “Taps” into the cool morning air. Her whole body is straight and still.