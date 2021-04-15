Walworth police receive first-aid donations

WALWORTH — The Village of Walworth Police Department has received roughly $8,600 worth of first-aid equipment in a generous donation from a number of local business owners.
Local business owners who wished to remain anonymous gathered together to supply the police department with funding which will be used to purchase 15 individual first-aid kits, one for each officer on the force, and new defibrillators for each of the department’s four squad cars.
Walworth Police Department Chief Ryan Milligan said the first-aid kits will contain materials to assist those with trauma wounds on the scene of an incident such as tourniquets or chest seals, which are used to cover injuries where the chest wall is penetrated.
“A lot of the medical equipment helps in things like amputations, sever bleeding, gunshot wounds, stabbings and those types of injuries,” he said.
With police officers often being the first respondents to a scene, the first-aid kits will allow officers to fasten tourniquets and administer other medical care while waiting for EMTs to arrive — potentially providing better outcomes for injured individuals.
Milligan said obtaining first-aid kits each of the department officers can wear while on duty was one goal he wanted to complete when first joining the department in January 2019, and that he is thankful to the local business owners for financing the purchase.
“It’s really great they’re supporting what we’re doing and supporting public health and safety which is what we’re all about so we’re very fortunate to have them,” he said.
In total, $2,396 was donated to the department to purchase first-aid kits and $6,236 was donated to purchase defibrillators.
Milligan said the new equipment could take up to four weeks to be delivered after it is ordered because the equipment is produced brand new once the request is made.
With a limited annual budget, Milligan said additional purchases like the first-aid kits rely often rely on community contributions to come to fruition.
“If we don’t have the support of the public and general business, it’s difficult to keep pushing what we believe in for public safety, so it’s paramount we have the support of all of them,” he said.