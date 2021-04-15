Walworth police receive first-aid donations

WALWORTH — The Village of Walworth Police Department has received roughly $8,600 worth of first-aid equipment in a generous donation from a number of local business owners.

Local business owners who wished to remain anonymous gathered together to supply the police department with funding which will be used to purchase 15 individual first-aid kits, one for each officer on the force, and new defibrillators for each of the department’s four squad cars.

Walworth Police Department Chief Ryan Milligan said the first-aid kits will contain materials to assist those with trauma wounds on the scene of an incident such as tourniquets or chest seals, which are used to cover injuries where the chest wall is penetrated.

“A lot of the medical equipment helps in things like amputations, sever bleeding, gunshot wounds, stabbings and those types of injuries,” he said.

With police officers often being the first respondents to a scene, the first-aid kits will allow officers to fasten tourniquets and administer other medical care while waiting for EMTs to arrive — potentially providing better outcomes for injured individuals.