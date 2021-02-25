Walworth Prairie sees construction after 12 years

VILLAGE OF WALWORTH — After over 12 years of inactivity, construction on single family homes in the village’s Walworth Prairie subdivision is finally underway — addressing demands for affordable homes in the area and brining additional tax revenues to the village.
Village of Walworth-based home builder Tracy Group Inc. has been given the green light from the village board to begin construction on four single-family homes in the long-time undeveloped subdivision located just south of the Onvoy fabrication facility and north of the Mecum Auctions house.
The foundation for one of the homes on Savannah Drive has already been dug out and is nearly ready for concrete to be poured.
The four homes, estimated to be priced around $300,000 each, will make up the first wave of construction on 36 lots the Tracy Group has secured in the subdivision.
Homes are expected to go on the market ahead of their completion, as soon as early-March.
John Tracy of Tracy Group said the homes will be similar in style to another development the group recently finished called The Pines in Elkhorn.
The development was unanimously approved by the village board during their Feb. 16 meeting in a show of support from village trustees.
With streets already paved and utilities laid on the long dormant subdivision, trustees have expressed enthusiasm in Tracy Group’s interest in building the homes.
“This is encouraging for Walworth,” Village president Tom Connelly said during a Dec. 21 plan commission meeting.
Clancy Green, an agent with Keefe Real Estate working as a broker for the Tracy Group on the development, said the subdivision has remained vacant for about 12 years after the initial developer stepped away from the project.
Green, who also worked as a broker for the original developer of the property, said the original developer placed the project on hold after the 2008 real estate crash.
“The developer at that time put the project on hold and ultimately it was sold to CNC Technologies, who is the current owner and who Tracy Group is buying from at this time,” he said.
Green said the 2008 real estate market crash created a surplus of available lots with few buyers to build on them, both in Walworth County and in the United States as a whole. But in recent years many of the empty lots have been bought up because of the regained market stability, leaving a demand for housing but few lots to develop.
“The demand has skyrocketed in the last couple years for single family construction because nothing has been built for 10 or 12 years,” he said.
With little new residential construction in the Village of Walworth in recent years, Green said it is the perfect time to begin developing the Walworth Prairie subdivision.
Green added that the affordable price point of the homes and their proximity to Walworth Elementary, Big Foot High School and the village’s downtown area will make the homes very marketable.
Tracy said he is pleased to have the opportunity to work on the new development in the same village as the Tracy Group office and that he’s excited village leaders seem interested in the project.
He added that depending on how sales proceed for the first 36 lots that the Tracy Group purchased, he may be pursuing additional lots in the subdivision later on.
“Depending on how sales go we could be completing the entire development but right now we’ve only closed on 36 lots,” he said.
During the Feb. 16 village board meeting where the development was approved, trustees had preliminary discussion on how the development may contribute to additional tax increment financing (TIF) funding in the village.
TIF funds are collected from businesses or homes within specific TIF districts and used to promote economic development in specific areas of the village.
During the meeting, Connelly said the Walworth Prairie development lies within a TIF district but was unsure of the spending requirements involved with potential TIF revenues which could be collected from the development.
He said the village board will consult with the village’s attorney to learn about any spending requirement before creating plans for how the funds could be used.