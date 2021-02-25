Walworth Prairie sees construction after 12 years

“This is encouraging for Walworth,” Village president Tom Connelly said during a Dec. 21 plan commission meeting.

Clancy Green, an agent with Keefe Real Estate working as a broker for the Tracy Group on the development, said the subdivision has remained vacant for about 12 years after the initial developer stepped away from the project.

Green, who also worked as a broker for the original developer of the property, said the original developer placed the project on hold after the 2008 real estate crash.

“The developer at that time put the project on hold and ultimately it was sold to CNC Technologies, who is the current owner and who Tracy Group is buying from at this time,” he said.

Green said the 2008 real estate market crash created a surplus of available lots with few buyers to build on them, both in Walworth County and in the United States as a whole. But in recent years many of the empty lots have been bought up because of the regained market stability, leaving a demand for housing but few lots to develop.

“The demand has skyrocketed in the last couple years for single family construction because nothing has been built for 10 or 12 years,” he said.