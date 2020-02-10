Walworth's snow removal fee of $200 back on the agenda tonight

WALWORTH – Faced with public backlash, village officials are reconsidering a move to increase from $50 to $200 the amount residents must pay for not shoveling snow off their sidewalks.
A village board committee has recommended rolling back the increase to $100 whenever village crews have to clear someone’s sidewalk.
The full village board is scheduled Feb. 10 to reconsider the matter.
Residents and others objected loudly after the village in December approved a $200 fee out of concern that the previous $50 charge was not providing enough of a deterrent.
Village trustee Louse Czaja said officials did not want to impose unnecessary fines, but did need to make residents aware that they are responsible for clearing their sidewalks of snow.
Of the $200 fee, Czaja said: “I think that was greatly misunderstood by the public. It’s like getting a speeding ticket when not in compliance with what the ordinance and the state statutes provide.”
The new proposal endorsed Jan. 27 by the public works committee would authorize the village to charge more than $100 if clearing someone’s sidewalk ends up costing the village more.
The village gives residents 24 hours to shovel their sidewalks before sending a village crew to take care of it.
The fee was initially increased to $200 as a means of deterring repeat offenders from continuously failing to clear their sidewalks, and instead leaving the task to the village and paying the fee.
At the time, Village President Tom Connelly said the original $50 fee was allowing repeat offenders — who may pay that much to contract a company to clear their walks anyway — to rely on public works employees to do the work.
Public Works Director Tim Boss said clearing delinquent sidewalks costs the village money, even when the $50 fee was paid.
“We’ve been taking care of delinquent sidewalks for years and charging,” Boss said. “And we’ve had some bad ones where we have spent $200 in time and material trying to get it clear.”
With only three public works employees on staff, taking time to clear sidewalks when roads need plowing and salting is something the department cannot always afford.
“I’m not in the business to do public sidewalks,” Boss said. “I don’t have the manpower or the machinery to do it.”
The ordinance permitting the village to clear a snow-covered sidewalk after 24 hours is modeled after a state law that says public works departments will keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice, and that a fee may be imposed on a property owner for neglecting the walk.
Many municipalities have similar ordinances, including Milwaukee, Madison, Darien, Delavan – all with their own fees, methods of enforcement, and notification processes.
According to Czaja, Darien charges $50 for the first offense, then $100 and then $150, while Sharon charges $85 for the first offense, then $130 for the second.
Some municipalities also set a minimum fee for snow clearing to cover the costs of removing snow, then will incur an additional charge if public works costs exceed the minimum fee.
Village resident Karen Heyer, who spoke during the committee discussions, suggested that the village provide written or verbal notice to property owners who fail to clear their sidewalks, instead of sending a crew out unannounced.
“I just think notification would be important rather than just sending someone out there to clean it up,” Heyer said. “Give them a couple of hour maybe.”
She also said the village should consider increasing the fee for property owners every time they fail to clear the sidewalks, similar to the Darien system. She added this would deter repeat offenders while also keeping fees reasonable for onetime offenders.
Trustee Pat McMahon said he has received complaints that the $200 fee would disproportionately affect the elderly who may not be able to have their walks clear 24 hours after snowfall, as the ordinance requires. McMahon added, however, that the elderly are not the ones leaving their sidewalks covered in snow; rather they are the ones calling to report unclear walkways.
He said the increased fee was not designed so the village could unnecessarily fine residents, but to prevent a public safety hazard.
“This is not a money-making proposition,” he said. “This has nothing to do with making money, it’s just to keep somebody from slipping while walking their dog.”
