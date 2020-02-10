Walworth's snow removal fee of $200 back on the agenda tonight

Many municipalities have similar ordinances, including Milwaukee, Madison, Darien, Delavan – all with their own fees, methods of enforcement, and notification processes.

According to Czaja, Darien charges $50 for the first offense, then $100 and then $150, while Sharon charges $85 for the first offense, then $130 for the second.

Some municipalities also set a minimum fee for snow clearing to cover the costs of removing snow, then will incur an additional charge if public works costs exceed the minimum fee.

Village resident Karen Heyer, who spoke during the committee discussions, suggested that the village provide written or verbal notice to property owners who fail to clear their sidewalks, instead of sending a crew out unannounced.

“I just think notification would be important rather than just sending someone out there to clean it up,” Heyer said. “Give them a couple of hour maybe.”

She also said the village should consider increasing the fee for property owners every time they fail to clear the sidewalks, similar to the Darien system. She added this would deter repeat offenders while also keeping fees reasonable for onetime offenders.