Walworth school delays referendum for campus upgrades

WALWORTH — Walworth Elementary School has announced that it will not pursue a referendum to finance needed school improvements this year, citing a property tax increase coming next year and community opposition to more taxes.
Principal Phill Klamm said that even though the school has identified multiple projects needing additional funding beyond the school’s annual budget, a referendum will not be proposed this year.
Some of the projects identified by the school include security improvements, repaving the parking lot and play area, addressing drainage issues in the back field and play area, repairing aging sidewalk, and tuck pointing areas around the building.
In a survey distributed to school district residents, officials estimated the cost for the needed repairs at $5.45 million.
Klamm said the survey showed public opposition to higher taxes to fund the improvements, so officials have decided not to present voters with a referendum seeking approval to move forward with financing plans.
“Even though we need all of these things, we’re not going to go to referendum right now,” he said.
The district already is making plans to increase taxes next year for routine operational costs.
District business manager Karie Bourke said she expects a 12.82 percent property tax increase, which would increase the district’s tax collections from $2,584,327 this year to $2,915,637.
Property owners would see an increase of $0.47 per $1,000 of equalized property value.
Bourke said the district will not know the final amount needed until receiving state aid estimates on Oct. 15. Last year, the school district property tax was increased by 20.78 percent, or $0.81 per $1,000 equalized property value.
Klamm stated 2021 will be the second year in a row that the district has seen a tax increase caused by rising property values and decreasing enrollment.
Klamm said the trends affect a state formula for how funding is distributed. Because property values are higher and there are fewer students in the school, Klamm said, the school will likely receive less funding from the state and will need to rely more on local tax revenues.
Walworth School Board member Chad Roehl said the school will not receive more funding with the tax increase, but will only be compensating for less state funding.
“If the state portion goes down, then the property portion goes up, and vice versa, if it happens to be flipped,” he said.
Klamm said the expected 2021 property tax increase is one reason the school board decided not to pursue a referendum to fund the other projects. The other reason, he said, involved the results of the community survey.
Because of financial strains stemming from the coronavirus and because of a 2018 referendum to improve sports facilities at Big Foot High School, Klamm said, families responding to the survey indicated they did not feel it would be an appropriate time for a referendum.
“Without having that support, we didn’t feel like it was the right time to go to referendum,” he said.
In a written statement, Klamm said the school district values the feedback of its community for large decisions of this kind. While there will be no referendum this year, Klamm said the projects are necessary and will likely need funding later.
Bourke said the last time the Walworth School District went to a referendum for building updates was in 1997. She added that a preliminary draft of the 2020-2021 budget allots less than one percent of its total for capital improvement projects.
Roehl said the school has done a good job of keeping costs low and not asking taxpayers for additional funding. He said he hopes having the community know the school has done everything in its power to avoid a referendum will garnish more support for the necessary projects.
“That’s why if we do in the future go into a building referendum, that our taxpayers will support it, knowing that we don’t go and ask for it that often,” he said.
