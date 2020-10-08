Walworth school delays referendum for campus upgrades

Because of financial strains stemming from the coronavirus and because of a 2018 referendum to improve sports facilities at Big Foot High School, Klamm said, families responding to the survey indicated they did not feel it would be an appropriate time for a referendum.

“Without having that support, we didn’t feel like it was the right time to go to referendum,” he said.

In a written statement, Klamm said the school district values the feedback of its community for large decisions of this kind. While there will be no referendum this year, Klamm said the projects are necessary and will likely need funding later.

Bourke said the last time the Walworth School District went to a referendum for building updates was in 1997. She added that a preliminary draft of the 2020-2021 budget allots less than one percent of its total for capital improvement projects.

Roehl said the school has done a good job of keeping costs low and not asking taxpayers for additional funding. He said he hopes having the community know the school has done everything in its power to avoid a referendum will garnish more support for the necessary projects.