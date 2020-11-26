Walworth sub shop switches to seasonal model due to COVID revenue concerns

WALWORTH — Deadheads and sub-lovers will have to find a new spot to snag a sandwich over the winter months now that Madison Street Subs, the Grateful Dead-inspired sandwich shop in the Village of Walworth, has decided to switch to seasonal operation after citing revenue concerns because of the coronavirus.
The store will close for the winter season starting on Nov. 25 until reopening on May 4, 2021.
Wanting to open his own shop after working as an executive sous-chef for a restaurant in Milwaukee, store owner Colton Meisenger purchased the shop in May 2016 and replaced the sports memorabilia with Dead décor.
“I needed somewhere to hang my show posters so I figured I might as well make it the theme of the place,” he said.
Meisinger, his fiancé Kristelle Dingman, and his business partner and mother Beth decided to switch to a seasonal model after traditionally operating through the winter months since first opening the shop at 116 Madison St.
The largely family operated business has historically operated through the winter months despite a lull in seasonal traffic to be available to locals, but Meisenger said after having to close for two-and-a-half months due to the coronavirus, operating through the winter did not seem plausible this year.
“Winters are tough under regular circumstances but especially with this going on right now, it seems like the thing that would end up taking us down,” he said.
The owners said when indoor dining rooms were shut down throughout the state in March, they had planned to remain open for carry-out orders, but were unable to operate because their bread supplier had closed down.
Meisinger said he had tried to apply for federal assistance while the shop was closed but found out that the business was too small to qualify for any grants. He said he and other businesses in the area discovered they were considered microbusinesses, and did not earn enough to receive COVID-relief funding.
To top it all off, earlier in the year, the shop’s main freezer had broken down, which required a $1,4000 repair and $600 of goods to be tossed.
“It’s just been one thing after another but it’s like that,” he said. “Every restaurant is feeling it right now. This is one of the hardest hit industries.”
Meisinger and Dingman said they will be looking for part-time work over the winter months to make ends meet but with so many other restaurants in the area struggling as well, finding work may be a challenge.
Throughout the challenging year Meisinger said it’s the local community and regular customers that keep the shop afloat. While many have expressed disappointment in the shop’s seasonal closure, he said he appreciates their understanding.
“The community and the way they’ve really come out to support us, the way they always do, keeps us coming back and that means a lot to us,” he said. “We’re excited as hell to come back in here in May and get back at it.”
While the owners hope this is the only year they have to close for the winter months, they said they’ll have to wait and see how the pandemic plays out to be sure.
