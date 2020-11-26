Walworth sub shop switches to seasonal model due to COVID revenue concerns

The owners said when indoor dining rooms were shut down throughout the state in March, they had planned to remain open for carry-out orders, but were unable to operate because their bread supplier had closed down.

Meisinger said he had tried to apply for federal assistance while the shop was closed but found out that the business was too small to qualify for any grants. He said he and other businesses in the area discovered they were considered microbusinesses, and did not earn enough to receive COVID-relief funding.

To top it all off, earlier in the year, the shop’s main freezer had broken down, which required a $1,4000 repair and $600 of goods to be tossed.

“It’s just been one thing after another but it’s like that,” he said. “Every restaurant is feeling it right now. This is one of the hardest hit industries.”

Meisinger and Dingman said they will be looking for part-time work over the winter months to make ends meet but with so many other restaurants in the area struggling as well, finding work may be a challenge.

Throughout the challenging year Meisinger said it’s the local community and regular customers that keep the shop afloat. While many have expressed disappointment in the shop’s seasonal closure, he said he appreciates their understanding.