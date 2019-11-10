Walworth teacher makes raffle prize a gift to students

Klamm said it is solid and safe for school kids.

“It’s the real deal,” he said. “It’s professionally done.”

The playhouse was displayed at the Elkhorn Oktoberfest last month for the raffle, with tickets costing $25 each. Garcia, who lives in Elkhorn, went to Oktoberfest with family members visiting from Chicago.

Hired last year as a teaching assistant at Walworth Elementary School, Garcia works with students in small groups to help with their reading, spelling and other literacy skills. The school has 420 students in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.

After dropping $25 on a raffle ticket, Garcia got a strong sense that she was going to win the drawing. With her own children too old for a playhouse, she started making plans in her mind for giving it to the kids at Walworth Elementary.

“I knew instantly where it needed to go,” she said.

A few hours later, she received a telephone call that she had won the raffle.

When she told Klamm about her donation, the principal agreed that it would fit nicely with other playground equipment the school has for its younger students.

Klamm also was not surprised to learn of Garcia’s generosity.