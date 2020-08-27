Walworth village clerk leaves for new job in Twin Lakes

WALWORTH — Three years after becoming the village’s clerk-treasurer, Sabrina Waswo is stepping down to take a position that she hopes will suit her more.

Waswo has resigned her post with the village, saying that the double duties of serving as both clerk and treasurer became too much as additional work responsibilities were shifted to her.

Waswo has accepted a job as village clerk for Twin Lakes, with the hope that serving strictly as a clerk will be less burdensome and will leave her more time to spend with her family.

Although she enjoyed her clerk-treasurer post in Walworth, Waswo said, she has found that working as a municipal clerk is truly where her passion lies.

“It’s better to focus on what you really like doing,” she said.

The resignation leaves Walworth village officials with a vacancy to fill in the village staff.

Waswo earned a salary of $56,702 a year, which is less than the $60,000 she will be paid in Twin Lakes.

Walworth village trustee Louse Czaja said she sees no need to consider changes in the structure or operation of village government based on Waswo’s feeling that the clerk-treasurer job became too busy.