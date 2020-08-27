Walworth village clerk leaves for new job in Twin Lakes

WALWORTH — Three years after becoming the village’s clerk-treasurer, Sabrina Waswo is stepping down to take a position that she hopes will suit her more.
Waswo has resigned her post with the village, saying that the double duties of serving as both clerk and treasurer became too much as additional work responsibilities were shifted to her.
Waswo has accepted a job as village clerk for Twin Lakes, with the hope that serving strictly as a clerk will be less burdensome and will leave her more time to spend with her family.
Although she enjoyed her clerk-treasurer post in Walworth, Waswo said, she has found that working as a municipal clerk is truly where her passion lies.
“It’s better to focus on what you really like doing,” she said.
The resignation leaves Walworth village officials with a vacancy to fill in the village staff.
Waswo earned a salary of $56,702 a year, which is less than the $60,000 she will be paid in Twin Lakes.
Walworth village trustee Louse Czaja said she sees no need to consider changes in the structure or operation of village government based on Waswo’s feeling that the clerk-treasurer job became too busy.
“This move is her move,”Czaja said of the departing clerk-treasurer. “And we’ll carry on.”
The village is advertising the vacant position, with applications due by Aug. 27.
Twin Lakes Village Administrator Laura Roesslein said Waswo distinguished herself as an applicant for village clerk in that Kenosha County community with her extensive background and job experience.
Before working in Walworth, Waswo spent 12 years at Lake Geneva City Hall, including three years as the city clerk.
“It was a very easy choice,” Roesslein said of hiring Waswo.
With a population of about 6,000 people, Twin Lakes is twice the size of Walworth. Unlike Walworth, the village government is led by a village administrator who oversees all local government operations.
Roesslein said the structure is designed so that employees do not experience a burdensome workload that keeps them from family obligations, as Waswo had experienced in Walworth.
“We have great work-life balance here,” Roesslein said.
Waswo. 39, left her post as Lake Geneva city clerk to become Walworth’s clerk-treasurer in 2017. She took a pay cut, but as a resident of Walworth, she liked the idea of working closer to home.
After moving into the new position, Waswo said, she found the village making changes that added to her workload and required that she work longer hours.
Among those changes was an increase in building and zoning work after Fontana stopped providing those services under a contract with Walworth. Plus, other staff departures created more work, and she could not persuade the village to elevate an administrative clerk from part-time to full-time.
“There was just a lot of hours,” she said.
With two children at home, Waswo decided to find a new job that would allow her more time with her family.
She submitted her resignation on July 30, and her last day on the job was Aug. 20.
Waswo stressed, however, that she was not dissatisfied with the job in Walworth, and she enjoyed working there.
“It actually was a very hard decision to make,” she said of her resignation. “I still want to see the village flourish.”
Village President Tom Connelly and other village officials could not be reached for comment.
Czaja said she was not troubled by Waswo’s account of the clerk-treasurer job being overloaded with other duties.
“There’s always going to be changes, in most positions,” Czaja said. “The position always requires adjustments.”
