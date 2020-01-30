Walworth village officials rethink $200 fee for un-shoveled sidewalks

WALWORTH — Faced with public backlash, village officials are reconsidering a move to increase from $50 to $200 the amount residents must pay for not shoveling snow off their sidewalks.

A village board committee has recommended rolling back the increase to $100 whenever village crews have to clear someone's sidewalk.

The full village board is scheduled Feb. 10 to reconsider the matter.

Residents and others objected loudly after the village in December approved a $200 fee out of concern that the previous $50 charge was not providing enough of a deterrent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Village trustee Louse Czaja said officials did not want to impose unnecessary fines, but did need to make residents aware that they are responsible for clearing their sidewalks of snow.

Of the $200 fee, Czaja said: “I think that was greatly misunderstood by the public. It’s like getting a speeding ticket when not in compliance with what the ordinance and the state statutes provide.”

The new proposal endorsed earlier this week by the public works committee would authorize the village to charge more than $100 if clearing someone's sidewalk ends up costing the village more.