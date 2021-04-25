Walworth Village president passes the torch

WALWORTH — Village President Tom Connelly led his last village board meeting April 12, taking time among agenda items to offer special thanks to those who encouraged him to pursue public office and ushering in longtime village leader but first-time village president Louise Czaja.
The village president of four years first announced he would not be seeking reelection for spring elections in November 2020 so he could spend more time with his family and better focus on his business.
To see Connelly’s operations as board chair, he invited his wife, daughter and son to attend his last meeting.
“They haven’t up until now and this is the last they’re going to ever get,” Connelly said during the meeting.
With village meetings often stretching late into the evening hours, Connelly thanked his family during the meeting for supporting him throughout his public service position which often kept him away from home.
“No one has suffered more than these three with my job here, so thank you,” he said.
During the meeting multiple village residents stepped forward during public comment to thank Connelly for the time and effort he’s dedicated to the village, one being trustee Dan Mizialko.
“I just want to thank you for all your hard work the last six years, fours as president and two as a trustee,” he said. “You know I walk around the block with my dog and I see your car there more than anyone. Just a big thank you from me.”
Bob Milliman of the Agape House nonprofit thanked Connelly and other village leaders for their efforts in transforming the village over the years.
“Things are so different from the time we actually started Agape House with the community,” he said. “We’re just so grateful.”
Owner of the 46 Tavern, Alisha Kalous, also thanked Connelly for his assistance in helping the new business open and operate in the village.
“Thank you Tom for all your help,” she said. “I appreciate it.”
At the end of the meeting Connelly specifically thanked several key village leaders. He said he would have never become village president without them. Special thanks were offered to trustee and elected village president Louise Czaja, former Walworth School Board president Kelly Freeman, resident Delores Pophal and resident Grace Churchill.
Connelly said during the meeting his late father used to call the four women “The Great Panthers” because of their diligence and involvement in local government.
Connelly said as he moves on from the president role, he is pleased to know one of the “Great Panthers” — Czaja — will be taking his place.
“Now one of the those great panthers, one of those senior citizens, one of those amazing people I’ve learned so much from is going to be our village president,” he said.
To close the meeting, Connelly said he has faith the village board will continue progress on important developments throughout the village, and urged trustees to continue work on reworking local ordinances relating to outdoor drinking and dining to allow restaurants more service options for businesses in the community.