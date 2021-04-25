Walworth Village president passes the torch

“I just want to thank you for all your hard work the last six years, fours as president and two as a trustee,” he said. “You know I walk around the block with my dog and I see your car there more than anyone. Just a big thank you from me.”

Bob Milliman of the Agape House nonprofit thanked Connelly and other village leaders for their efforts in transforming the village over the years.

“Things are so different from the time we actually started Agape House with the community,” he said. “We’re just so grateful.”

Owner of the 46 Tavern, Alisha Kalous, also thanked Connelly for his assistance in helping the new business open and operate in the village.

“Thank you Tom for all your help,” she said. “I appreciate it.”

At the end of the meeting Connelly specifically thanked several key village leaders. He said he would have never become village president without them. Special thanks were offered to trustee and elected village president Louise Czaja, former Walworth School Board president Kelly Freeman, resident Delores Pophal and resident Grace Churchill.

Connelly said during the meeting his late father used to call the four women “The Great Panthers” because of their diligence and involvement in local government.