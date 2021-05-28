Want to rent the Riviera? You can now rent a downtown parking lot as well

Alderman Richard Hedlund said whether the lot is rented out or not, it is a paid parking area, so the city is still making money from it.

“If it’s not written up for an event, it will still be metered parking,” Hedlund said. “So it’s kind of a no-lose situation, but it kind of gives the people who are having an event a place they can reserve to park if they so choose.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier asked how the parking lot will be enforced when someone does rent it for an event.

Klein said people who attend an event will be emailed a parking permit that they can print out and place on their windshield.

“If a car doesn’t have that permit, then the police or parking staff will enforce it,” she said.

Klein said making the parking lot available for rent could encourage more people to rent the Riviera ballroom for an event.

“It’s a selling point for corporate events,” Klein said. “I guess it would work for weddings too, but if they’re going to reserve that whole lot they need to pay a premium for that, I think.”