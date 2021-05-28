Want to rent the Riviera? You can now rent a downtown parking lot as well

People who rent the Riviera ballroom for an event may soon be able to rent a city parking lot, as well.
Lake Geneva officials are allowing people who rent the Riviera ballroom for a corporate event, wedding or other special occasion to rent the lower Center Street parking lot (Parking Lot B), which is a paid parking lot, for them and their guests.
The lot includes 26 parking spaces.
Members of the city council unanimously approved, May 24, to make the parking lot available for rent to people who host an event at the Riviera.
The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved the proposal, May 18, and recommended a rate of $650 per day.
However, during the city council meeting, Alderman John Halverson proposed a rate of $750 per day, which was unanimously approved.
“I think we can get a bit more than what we have anticipated,” Halverson said. “I think it would behoove the city to make a few more bucks on it.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she feels $750 per day is a fair rate to charge someone who wants to rent the parking lot.
“I think it’s a fair amount for someone to have that reserved parking,” Klein said. “I think we can see how it works out. We can adjust that rate accordingly later if we feel it’s necessary.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said whether the lot is rented out or not, it is a paid parking area, so the city is still making money from it.
“If it’s not written up for an event, it will still be metered parking,” Hedlund said. “So it’s kind of a no-lose situation, but it kind of gives the people who are having an event a place they can reserve to park if they so choose.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier asked how the parking lot will be enforced when someone does rent it for an event.
Klein said people who attend an event will be emailed a parking permit that they can print out and place on their windshield.
“If a car doesn’t have that permit, then the police or parking staff will enforce it,” she said.
Klein said making the parking lot available for rent could encourage more people to rent the Riviera ballroom for an event.
“It’s a selling point for corporate events,” Klein said. “I guess it would work for weddings too, but if they’re going to reserve that whole lot they need to pay a premium for that, I think.”
During the finance committee meeting, Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said making the lot available for rent would provide parking for people who rent the Riviera ballroom and help ease parking concerns in other areas of downtown Lake Geneva.
“That lot would be very easy to secure for Riviera use only during a wedding or corporate event,” Elder said. “It seems like an elegant solution to providing parking for a group that is utilizing that facility.”
Parking stall markers available for purchaseParking stall markers that recently were removed in downtown Lake Geneva will soon be available for purchase.
Members of the city council unanimously approved, May 24, to make the recently-removed parking stall markers available for purchase for $20 each.
The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended the proposal May 18.
The parking stall markers were removed, because the city is now using a pay-by-plate method for people to pay for their parking instead of entering a parking stall number.
During the finance committee meeting, Elder said several people have expressed an interest in purchasing a parking stall marker.
“There’s been some interest from the general public and some staff members in purchasing one or several of those sign markers,” Elder said. “Maybe there’s a specific number that would be attractive on a garage wall for example.”
Elder said the parking stall markers that are not sold could be placed on the Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction website.
“I don’t think there’s anyway we would sell all of them, but I could be wrong,” Elder said.
Alderman Ken Howell asked Elder how the paid parking program is operating without the stall markers.
“Might you want them back some day?,” Howell asked.
Elder said there have not been many issues with paid parking since the stall markers were removed.
“I think we’re doing well without them,” Elder said.