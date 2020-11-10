Was there a tornado in Walworth County? ‘We are not sure yet’

Damage has been reported in the Lake Geneva area and throughout other areas of southern Wisconsin, but it’s unclear if there was an actual tornado.

Meteorologist Chris Stumpf with the National Weather Service said Tuesday evening, “We are not sure yet. We are going to have to wait until morning.”

They have to wait until the day hours to investigate the damage. The area they are looking at is in the Spring Prairie area, around Highway 11 and Highway 120, north of Lake Geneva.

There was also damage reported in western Racine and Kenosha counties.

A category EF-0, the smallest kind, touched down in the Lake Geneva area on Aug. 10.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the weather service, the August tornado started near the corner of Lake Geneva Boulevard and South Street and continued moving in a northeasterly direction for more than three miles.

Measuring about 50 yards wide — half of a football field — the tornado was on the ground for about four minutes before stopping near the intersection of State Highway 50 and State Highway 12.

No serious injuries were reported, and no homes were destroyed.