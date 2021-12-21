Was your nonprofit hurt by COVID? County providing $100K in federal grants to help

Walworth County officials have awarded the United Way of Walworth County $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to distribute to local nonprofits through a new American Rescue Plan Act grant-funding program.

The purpose of the grant-funding program is to offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic incurred by local nonprofit agencies in 2021.

“Dozens of nonprofit agencies in Walworth County were impacted by the pandemic,” Tammy Dunn, United Way of Walworth County executive director, said in a news release. “They lost their fundraisers and volunteers at a time when the need was escalating. This grant will strengthen the foundation of these nonprofits so they can continue to serve all who are in need.”

Eligible agencies can apply for between $1,000 and $9,000 and may use the grant for assistance implementing COVID-19 prevention or mitigation tactics; technical assistance, consulting, or other services for business planning; assistance with payroll support, costs to retain employees or other operating costs; or assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.

A board comprised of United Way of Walworth County committee members will select the grant award winners.

Only nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. The organizations must maintain their main place of business in Walworth County, conduct their business in Walworth County and serve people within Walworth County.

Agencies interested in applying should contact Dunn for an application by calling 262-374-4474. The application is also available by visiting www.unitedwaywalworth.org. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Jan. 7, 2022. Awards will be issued between February and May 2022.