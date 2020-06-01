Watch here: Memorial Day Ceremony in the village of Walworth

Watch here: Memorial Day Ceremony in the village of Walworth

{{featured_button_text}}
Poppy Princess Nicolette Navlyt

Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 recognized Nicolette Navlyt as this year's Poppy Princess. Nicolette is the daughter of veteran Nick Navlyt and his wife, Julie. 

 Submitted photo

The Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 and the VFW Post 2373 posted a video of its Memorial Day Ceremony online. 

It is available below:

The post also recognized Nicolette Navlyt as this year's Poppy Princesses. Nicolette Navlyt is the daughter of army veteran Nick Navlyt and his wife, Julie. 

American Legion Auxiliary President Lori Long assisted Nicolette in placing poppies on crosses in the Walworth Cemetery, place flowers on the Veterans Memorial at Reid Park in Fontana and a placing a wreath in Geneva Lake

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics