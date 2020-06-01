Watch here: Memorial Day Ceremony in the village of Walworth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 and the VFW Post 2373 posted a video of its Memorial Day Ceremony online.

It is available below:

The post also recognized Nicolette Navlyt as this year's Poppy Princesses. Nicolette Navlyt is the daughter of army veteran Nick Navlyt and his wife, Julie.

American Legion Auxiliary President Lori Long assisted Nicolette in placing poppies on crosses in the Walworth Cemetery, place flowers on the Veterans Memorial at Reid Park in Fontana and a placing a wreath in Geneva Lake