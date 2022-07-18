Watch now: 20th Annual Tractor Trek held on Saturday, July 16, at Flat Iron Park in Lake Geneva

Representatives from the McHenry County Farm Bureau and McHenry County Antique Equipment Association held their 20th annual Tractor Trek on Saturday, July 16, at Flat Iron Park in Lake Geneva.
The parade displayed a variety of antique tractors. The event was a fundraiser for the Farm Bureaus' Ag in the Classroom program.
Participants began their travel from northern McHenry County to Badger High School on Saturday morning. From there, they were escorted to and from Flat Iron Park by the Lake Geneva Police Department.