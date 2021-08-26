Watch now: 96-year-old organist performs weekly at Lake Geneva farmers market

Performing throughout the United States and Europe

Clare has played the organ at churches throughout the United States and Europe. He said, one time, he played the organ at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I wrote them, and they even phone me to say, 'Sure, we can fit you in between the tours,'" Clare said. "On television, it looks like a gigantic place but it's not. It seats about 5,000 people, and I expected it to be almost a football field."

He said, five years ago, he had an opportunity to play the organ at a church in Budapest.

"I was able to play the organ in Budapest, because my daughter knows the right people," Clare said. "It's as simple as that. This church, on this Saturday had six weddings, and they got me in for 20 minutes in between. That was very nice of them."

About 15 years ago, Clare played the organ at the Canterbury Cathedral in Canterbury, England.

"It surprised me because it has a relatively small organ, but the church being ancient went through several organs, and they have since enlarged it," Clare said. "It was a thrill to play there."

Clare also performed an organ recital in Switzerland at one time.