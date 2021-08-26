Watch now: 96-year-old organist performs weekly at Lake Geneva farmers market

Roy Clare received organ lessons for his 14th birthday, and about 82 years later, the 96-year-old is still striking the organ keys and entertaining people with his musical talents.
Clare plays the organ every Thursday morning at Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, during the church's and Horticultural Hall's weekly farmers market.
Clare, who moved to the Lake Geneva area from Buffalo, New York about 15 months ago to live with his children, said he visited the church several days a week to play the organ and eventually was asked to perform the instrument during the farmers markets.
"I'm here six weeks ago on a Thursday, and I'm playing and I hear talking then I looked and the church doors are open. So I thought, 'Well, let's play some more to get people in the church so they can see the beauty of this place and maybe they will see religious objects that might have meaning for them and they will come on Sunday,'" Clare said. "So that's what set off the whole thing."
Rev. Kevin Huddleston said he invited Clare to come into the church and play the organ anytime he wanted, which eventually led him to playing during the farmers market.
"It's a marvelous historic instrument, and it needs to be played in order to keep it in good rhythm," Huddleston said. "It allows people to hear a wonderful organ in a great, acoustic place and it nurtures their souls."
Clare said the number of people who come into the church to listen to his organ playing varies throughout the time of the farmers market.
"People come in and out. Sometimes the church is empty. Sometimes you will get maybe 15 people who are sitting and listening," Clare said. "It varies, which is what you would expect from a farmers market audience. They have other things to do like buy their goods."
Huddleston estimates that between 150 to 200 people visit the church each week during the farmers market. He said some people stay and listen to the music, and some people pass through as they are shopping for items.
"From the church's perspective, it's a great gift and it's a great way for us to give back to the community," Huddleston said. "Hopefully, it enhances people's experiences to the farmers market, and they get to see the church as well because it's a beautiful church inside. We just like sharing our gifts with the community."
As for Clare, he enjoys playing the 138-year-old organ, which the church had restored in 2019.
"It's a gem, and they left it alone. That means they did not alter any of the sounds," Clare said. "It sounds like it would have sounded in 1883."
Clare is not the regular organists for the church, but he did substitute for the regular organist during a church service in June.
"I enjoyed that. My family has been here for a number of years, and my late wife and I often came here in the summer," Clare said. "About 20 years ago, I substituted on this instrument. I enjoyed doing that, so it was really nice to be back."
Longtime music teaching career
Clare served as a choir master and taught music at the middle school level in Buffalo for about 60 years.
"I did not expect my career to stay in middle schools, but when I had chances to move on to a high school or a college, I always went and looked but it got to the point where I didn't look anymore because I found I enjoyed the middle school age group," Clare said. "Certain days you would wanted to thumbtack everyone of them to the bulletin board because of their behavior, but that's middle school."
Clare said he did not retire from teacher until about five years ago.
"I was very blessed because there was a job for me, and I had the health to do the job," Clare said. "So I retired five weeks before my 91st birthday."
Clare also played the organ for Buffalo Central Presbyterian Church for about 32 years, working with an instrument that had 64 sets of pipes.
"For comparison, this instrument has nine sets of pipes," Clare said of the organ at Holy Communion Episcopal Church. "So I'm causing this organ to do things it was never intended to do."
Performing throughout the United States and Europe
Clare has played the organ at churches throughout the United States and Europe. He said, one time, he played the organ at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"I wrote them, and they even phone me to say, 'Sure, we can fit you in between the tours,'" Clare said. "On television, it looks like a gigantic place but it's not. It seats about 5,000 people, and I expected it to be almost a football field."
He said, five years ago, he had an opportunity to play the organ at a church in Budapest.
"I was able to play the organ in Budapest, because my daughter knows the right people," Clare said. "It's as simple as that. This church, on this Saturday had six weddings, and they got me in for 20 minutes in between. That was very nice of them."
About 15 years ago, Clare played the organ at the Canterbury Cathedral in Canterbury, England.
"It surprised me because it has a relatively small organ, but the church being ancient went through several organs, and they have since enlarged it," Clare said. "It was a thrill to play there."
Clare also performed an organ recital in Switzerland at one time.
"The organ was from 1870, and I had such a good time spending a full day with it," Clare said. "You go around and you see these organs and you get to play them, and that's very exciting. I played recitals all over western Europe over the years."
In the beginning
Clare said he first became interested in the organ when he was 12 years old. His grandfather was a custodian of a church and one day he went with him when he was cleaning and noticed the organ and started playing.
"That was my first encounter with an organ," Clare said. "I was thrilled with the sound, and I was hooked."
Besides the organ, Clare also plays the piano. He enjoys playing the organ because it allows him to create different sounds.
Clare often does not have sheet music in front of him when he is playing the organ, because he often relies on memory.
"I've been working on improvisation since I was 18 years old. If you do the math, that's a long time," he said. "Improvisation means you have to have a big background in chords, like which chord follows which chord to make it musical. So you sit down with a plan and you use that plan as you play, because improvisation means you create the music as you perform."
Clare said he plans to continue to play the organ, but there are less places to perform as most churches use more modern music instead of the organ during their services.
"Is it an art that is fading? Yes it is because of the fact that the culture wants the band in the church rather than the organ," Clare said. "Everything changes."
Huddleston said he enjoys Clare's organ playing and is glad that he performs during the farmers markets.
"I just can't say enough good things about it," Huddleston said. "We're really glad to have him, and we're glad to be able to share the church, the organ and Roy with everyone."
The Lake Geneva farmers market is held in front of and inside of Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., and Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. The market is held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday through late October.