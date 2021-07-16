Watch now: Airman lost in Korean War returns home to Southeastern Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., July 17, 2021, in honor of Miller.

“Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving, and we honor and remember his bravery and service as he returns home to his final resting place,” said Evers. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we thank Airman 2nd Class Miller for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice, and offer our sincere condolences to his family members and loved ones as they find closure so many years later.”