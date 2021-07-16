Watch now: Airman lost in Korean War returns home to Southeastern Wisconsin

A Rock County man who served his country and died in the Korean War at last returned home on Friday, July 16, with his processional going through Southeastern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee and Walworth counties.
Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller, a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the United States Airforce, perished on Nov. 22, 1952, along with 51 of his fellow soldiers, when a Douglas C-124 Globemaster troop transport plane crashed during a blizzard into Mt. Gannett near Anchorage, Alaska, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Miller’s remains were identified in 2019 by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner in Dover, Delaware, after a multi-year search conducted by a joint Army and Air Force recovery team.
Public processional
On Friday, July 16, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, an Evansville Police Officer, a United States Air Force Honor Guard, VetsRoll.org and Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home staff escorted surviving family members to General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to receive Miller’s remains.
Miller’s remains arrived in Milwaukee on Friday, July 16, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m. After the reception of Miller, the convoy was escorted by Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputies to begin the journey back to Evansville on South Interstate 43.
Miller is set to be laid to rest on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. The public burial will occur at 1 p.m.
Flags at half-staff
Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., July 17, 2021, in honor of Miller.
“Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving, and we honor and remember his bravery and service as he returns home to his final resting place,” said Evers. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we thank Airman 2nd Class Miller for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice, and offer our sincere condolences to his family members and loved ones as they find closure so many years later.”