Watch now: Badger High School graduates move on to the next chapter of their lives

Badger High School graduates are moving on to the next chapter of their lives after crossing the stage and receiving their diplomas.

The Badger High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony was held June 5 at the high school football stadium.

The ceremony was a reflection of the students’ academic accomplishments, as well as a glimpse of the what they may face in the future.

Student speaker Kaaden Dull talked about spelling bees, reading assignments and new curriculum that she and her fellow students had experienced from elementary school through high school and how it is time for them to move on the “next step” of their lives.

“The next step is an understatement. It will be more of a belly flop into a giant pool of entirely new responsibilities, and hopefully we will belly flop with as much grace as we can muster,” Dull said in her speech. “We will be adults whether we really want to be or not, and it’s a whole new world we’re going to face. But this too, one day will be a small beginning, and we will be in the thick of our greatness.”

Student speaker Nolan Cassidy told his fellow graduates to embrace the changes that are about to happen in their lives, as it will help them become better people.

“I urge you to realize that change can be good. Sometimes all we need is to let one moment guide us in the right direction in order for us to understand that change is to be human,” Cassidy said. “It is necessary to change to become the best versions of ourselves. Do not fear change. Welcome it and let it help you be better and continue to grow.”

Cassidy also advised his fellow students to look for the positive moments in their lives.

“All it takes is a few positive moments to re-orientate ourselves toward success,” Cassidy said. “Search for positive moments in your live and take none of them for granted. Eventually, you may find that they will just start to come to you.”

Superintendent James Gottinger presided over his final graduation ceremony as he is set to retire June 30. Gottinger has served as the superintendent for Lake Geneva schools for about 23 years and has worked in the education field for about 50 years.

He said he appreciates the support that the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District has received from the community during his time as superintendent.

“The support for our school system and for the students that have come through our doors has been phenomenal,” Gottinger said. “I feel very privileged to have been a part of that.”

Gottinger said this year’s graduating class is special to him because his children, Mary Gottinger and Thomas Gottinger, are among the graduating students.

“This one is very special for me,” Gottinger said. “It also has allowed me to develop relationships with many of the students that I might not have normally had. I feel that it’s my responsibility for their success. I’m confident that an adequate effort was put forward that they will leave with the skills necessary to be successful.”

Gottinger told the students to appreciate the support that they have received from their friends and family members.

“If at first you don’t succeed, do it like your mother told you,” Gottinger said. “Understand now that you’ve graduated, bosses usually won’t accept notes from your mother.”

Gottinger also told the students to be willing to change their career goals if necessary.

“Today, you may have goals to be a nurse, doctor, firefighter, etc.,” Gottinger said. “These are all worthy goals, but you are 18 years old and it may become apparent to you that this is not the direction you may want to take. You need to be flexible enough to make a change in direction.”

Principal Jennifer Straus thanked the students for the hard work they have put in throughout their high school careers.

“The last four years have not been easy, but you have shown up for each other,” Straus said. “As you graduate and you leave high school behind, I wish your life to be filled with opportunities and to be that model for others.”

