Watch now: Badger High School seniors thank teachers for being there during tough year

These past two school years have been like no others in history and as Badger High students graduated this past weekend they thanked the teachers that helped them make it through the tough time.

“A majority of the teachers fought a two-front war this year,” said graduating senior Michael Corey during his speech. “It was because of the extra work you put into our curriculum that we were able to have a senior year.”

Corey said despite a year of uncertainty school sporting events, musicals and theater productions were still held.

“We tried to maintain whatever normalcy we could, and it paid off,” Corey said.

Student speaker Alexandrea Chrislu, in her speech, reflected how the end of the class’s junior year was affected because of the coronavirus.

“Remember the first two months of quarantine, online school, binge watching ‘Tiger King’ and taking family hikes outside to avoid cabin fever?,” she said.

Chrislu thanked the school staff and parents for their support during the school year and throughout the years at Badger High School.