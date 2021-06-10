Watch now: Badger High School seniors thank teachers for being there during tough year

These past two school years have been like no others in history and as Badger High students graduated this past weekend they thanked the teachers that helped them make it through the tough time.
“A majority of the teachers fought a two-front war this year,” said graduating senior Michael Corey during his speech. “It was because of the extra work you put into our curriculum that we were able to have a senior year.”
Corey said despite a year of uncertainty school sporting events, musicals and theater productions were still held.
“We tried to maintain whatever normalcy we could, and it paid off,” Corey said.
Student speaker Alexandrea Chrislu, in her speech, reflected how the end of the class’s junior year was affected because of the coronavirus.
“Remember the first two months of quarantine, online school, binge watching ‘Tiger King’ and taking family hikes outside to avoid cabin fever?,” she said.
Chrislu thanked the school staff and parents for their support during the school year and throughout the years at Badger High School.
“While there’s general fear of the unknown, it’s the unknown that makes our lives exciting, and it’s the unknown that makes our lives worth living— all the teachers, parents, guardians, mentors and staff have been there for us,” Chrislu said. “Thank you for your support on this journey of ours. We couldn’t have done it without you.”
Superintendent James Gottinger congratulated the class of 2021 for overcoming a difficult school year.
“You had an experience like no other class in the history of Badger High School or any class in the history our time,” he said.
Gottinger said there were a lot of unknowns about how school was going to be conducted throughout the 2020-2021 school year because of the coronavirus.
“We didn’t know on Sept. 4 if we were going to be here on Sept. 5,” Gottinger said. “We didn’t know on Thanksgiving if we were going to be her after Thanksgiving. We didn’t know if we were going to have school virtually, in-person or together. Our students handled it.”
Gottinger ended his speech by congratulating the students and wishing them the best of luck in their future.
“Class of 2021, what a year and congratulations to you,” Gottinger said. “I hope when you leave here, you make the very best of your life.”
Principal Jennifer Straus thanked the students for their hard work and overcoming a difficult school year.
“You had an unusual year here at Badger,” Straus said. “But one thing that has remained constant is the high level of character of the class of 2021.”
"A majority of the teachers fought a two-front war this year ... It was because of the extra work you put into our curriculum that we were able to have a senior year."
Badger High Graduate Michael Corey