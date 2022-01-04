Watch now: Badger High School students construct garden shed for Bloomfield Habitat for Humanity home

A group of Badger High School students are working with Habitat for Humanity to provide a happy home for a Walworth County resident and her 10-year-old son.

Students in Arnie Oswald’s building trades class are constructing a garden shed for a Habitat for Humanity home that is being built at 1026 Aralia Road in the Town of Bloomfield.

Habitat for Humanity constructs affordable homes for people in need.

The garden shed is expected to be completed in January. The students also constructed a bench which will be installed in front of the home.

Chuck Saul, Walworth County Habitat for Humanity Board member, said the resident of the Humanity Humanity home will use the shed to store equipment.

“We build standard houses,” Saul said. “They don’t include garages or air conditioners or anything like that. So something like a garden shed for storage is an additional benefit.”

Oswald said representatives from Walworth County Habitat for Humanity approached his class in September about constructing a shed for the Aralia Road home. He said the students have mostly been working on the project during class.

Oswald said building the shed and working with Walworth County Habitat for Humanity is a valuable experience for his students.

“Our building trades classes are designed to provide some experiences that resemble light construction and tries to provide opportunities where they’re building structures that are actually used by residents, and Habitat for Humanity is a way for providing that,” Oswald said.

Saul said representatives from Walworth County Habitat for Humanity try to work with local high school students when possible. He said the group worked with Wilmot High School students on a home that was constructed in the Pell Lake area last year.

“We love it. It’s built in the community by students,” Saul said. “It’s Habitat for Humanity working with local high school students. It’s absolutely great.”

Oswald said his class has worked with Habitat for Humanity in the past, but it has been several years.

“It depends on what’s going on,” Oswald said. “This one happens to be a project in Pell Lake. The proximity worked for us.”

Oswald said several of his students have established a career in the building trades industry after graduating high school. About 12 students are currently attending building trades class.

“There’s a number of them that end up either going on to Gateway or they become employed with some of the local contractors,” Oswald said.

Update on Habitat

for Humanity homeThe Habitat for Humanity home is set to be completed in either January or February. The home is being constructed for Tracey Swanson and her 10-year-old-son, Adan Reyes.

Representations from Habitat for Humanity broke ground on the home in June, and construction began in September. Saul said it usually takes about six months to complete a home.

The exterior of the home has been completed, and flooring and kitchen cabinets are in the process of being installed.

“The trades, the plumbers and electricians will get in here to finish out their work within the next couple of weeks,” Saul said.

Once completed, the 1,000-square-foot home will feature two bedrooms, a bathroom, laundry room, kitchen/dining area and living area, along with appliances.

“This is a new house in every fashion,” Saul said.

Representatives from local contracting companies and community volunteers have helped to be build the house. Swanson and her family are also required to spend about 250 hours to help build the home.

Karl Brigson, Walworth County Habitat for Humanity Board member, said a local landscaper has done some exterior work to the property.

“He is going to come back in the spring and put up more bushes and I believe a tree in the front yard,” Brigson said.

Saul said Habitat for Humanity has received appliances and equipment from the Whirlpool Corporation and local companies for a reduced cost.

“Between the volunteer labor, the donations and work coming from contractors, we probably build a house for less than half of its normal cost,” Saul said.

Brigson said he feels Swanson and her son will enjoy living in the home and the Aralia Road neighborhood.

“It’s a great place,” Brigson said. “It’s on a dead-end street, so there’s very little traffic. It’s a safe environment.”

How Habitat for Humanity clients are selectedAbout 30 people applied for the Aralia Road home.

Saul said clients are selected based on need and current living conditions, and applicants are required to undergo a background check.

Members of a committee select the final candidates, which are voted on by members of the Walworth County Habitat for Humanity Board.

“We do this anonymously. We don’t know who we are dealing with,” Saul said. “The committee recommends three choices to our board, and the board makes the selections.”

Brigson said the selected candidate is required to help build the house and pay a mortgage.

“Habitat’s intention is to provide people with affordable housing,” Brigson said. “So we find people who are in compromised conditions, but they have to pay some kind of a mortgage and we help them find a way to stay in their house.”

Officials from Walworth County Habitat for Humanity work with county municipalities to find perspective properties for future homes. Saul said sometimes a community will demolish a home that has been foreclosed or abandoned, so a Habitat for Humanity home can be built in its place.

“When they have property to dispose of, they often call us,” Saul said.

Even though Habitat for Humanity receives assistance from volunteers and items for reduced costs, the organization has faced some challenges during the past year.

Saul said costs for lumber, vinyl, floor coverings and other materials have increased during the past year because of COVID and supply chain issues, which has increased the cost for constructing a home.

“This house is significantly more expensive than the house we built a year ago,” Saul said. “So we’ve had to go out and solicit for some private donations to try to cover the difference.”

Volunteers needed

People who are interested in receiving more information about Habitat for Humanity or becoming a volunteer, can visit www.habitatwalworth.org or call 262-949-0542.

Interested volunteers complete a skills survey to determine which type of work they might be assigned while helping to build a home.

“Whether people have skills or not, we care that they’re interested and passionate about it,” Saul said. “Some people like to paint. We have people willing to go up on a roof. Some people will just come out to help. We’ve had people come out and clean up the yard.”

Brigson said oftentimes the neighbors of the Habitat for Humanity home will volunteer to help build the house.

“They’re all super nice people,” Brigson said. “It’s a positive effort.”

