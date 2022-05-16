Watch now: Badger High School theater students to present final performance May 19-21

Badger High School theater students are rounding out their school year with their final performance of the season.

The students are set to present Neil Simon's "The Good Doctor" 7 p.m., May 19, May 20 and May 21 at the Badger High School, recital hall, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva.

"The Good Doctor" is about a writer who tries to develop ideas for an upcoming story while talking about his past experiences with the audience. The play is performed in short acts instead of a continuous story.

"As the comes up with the ideas, we see the ideas acted out in the play," Andrew Stoltenberg, theater director, said. "The acts are very funny, very exaggerated, which is really fun for the kids to go for it."

"The Good Doctor" features a cast of about 26 actors, who have been working on the play for about a month. Stoltenberg said performing a play with short acts allows more students to become involved with the production.

He said it also helps the students be more flexible with their schedules, because they are not required to attend every rehearsal session, only when their scenes are being rehearsed.

"So students who are busy with other things, they don't have to be at rehearsal every single day, so they can go do those other things" Stoltenberg said. "However, it's a little hard because they all don't see each other until suddenly they are putting the whole thing together, so that's challenging."

Stoltenberg said the final production of the school year is always bittersweet, but he is pleased with the productions that the students presented this year.

"I think it's been a fantastic year," Stoltenberg said. "'Newsies' was our musical, which attracted some of the biggest crowds we've had. We had a one-act play, 'Challenger,' which won state awards. 'Peter and the Starcatcher' was a blast. So to finish it with some Neil Simon comedy is great."

Stoltenberg said the theater productions were not affected too much by the coronavirus this school year.

'We've had some quarantines, and we've had some students who unfortunately missed because of their illnesses," Stoltenberg said. "But how we run things, it's pretty much been back to normal."

The cost to attend a showing of "The Good Doctor" is $5, and tickets can be purchased by visiting www.lakegenevaschools.com.

"The recital hall seats about 175 people," Stoltenberg said. "We do tend to sell out, so get your tickets early."

