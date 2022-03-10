Watch now: Badger High School theater students to present Peter Pan prequel

Badger High School performing arts students are telling the story of how a young orphan boy ended up becoming the famous character known as Peter Pan.

The students are set to present “Peter and the Starcatcher” 7 p.m. March 9, March 10 and March 11, and 7:30 p.m., March 12 at the Badger High School auditorium, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” tells the backstory of Peter Pan and his companions and his rival, Captain Hook, as they go on a high-seas adventure dealing with a treasure chest, pirates, sunken ship and giant sea creature.

The play is based on the 2004 novel “Peter and the Starcatchers” by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson and is a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s “Peter and Wendy.”

“Peter and the Starcatcher” features music, comedy, adventure and other elements that audience members will enjoy, said cast member Hannah Kazimier.

“It’s so comedic, then everything is so big and so fun to do,” Kazimier said.

Erin Hensler, another cast member, said she is looking forward to putting on the production and seeing the audience’s reaction.

“It’s a very different show than what we’ve done before,” Hensler said. “So I think it will be very interesting to see how it turns out.”

“Peter and the Starcatcher” features a cast of about 40 students. The students have been working on the production since early January.

Ethan Gallo, cast member, said the cast has done a quality job preparing for the upcoming production.

“The group of people we have as a cast just makes the whole production way better,” Gallo said.

Several of the students are performing in a Badger High School production for the first time, said Ava Ocker, who is in the play. She said she has enjoyed working with the new actors.

“We have a lot of new members to the theater group,” Ocker said. “Having new people doing a production is really cool, because you get to meet more people and get them involved.”

Working with the other cast members on the production has been fun, said Kazimier.

“It brings us together, because someone will do something unscripted on stage, and we will laugh,” Kazimier said.

Tickets for “Peter and the Starcatcher” cost between $2 and $5. For more information, visit www.lakegenevaschools.com.

