Watch now: Badger Jazz Ensemble to share the stage with professional musicians from Chicago

Badger High School Jazz Ensemble students will have the opportunity to share the stage with professional musicians from the Chicago area.

The jazz ensemble will host a free concert 7 p.m., March 5 at the Badger High School, auditorium, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. The concert will be led by professional jazz musician Bob Lark and members of his band.

Lark, who is a jazz professor at DePaul University in Chicago, has been a guest artist, along with his band members, at Badger High School for about 25 years.

The jazz ensemble will be performing several songs on their own and some songs with Lark and his band, and Lark and his band will be performing some of their own tunes, as well.

“It’s really cool. We get to do a little workshop with them,” said senior Logan Wade. “We play some tunes with them, then they do their own thing. It’s pretty cool.”

Caleb Monge, also a senior, said he has performed with Lark during previous Badger Jazz Ensemble concerts and is looking forward to sharing the stage with him again.

“He has been a big inspiration to the band throughout all the years I’ve been here and so many years before that,” Monge said.

Victor Hernandez, senior, said several of the jazz ensemble students had an opportunity to meet Lark during a competition at Purdue University, where he served as a judge. He said several of the students also performed with Lark’s band during a concert in Chicago.

“Not everybody got to go on the trip, but about half of the band got to go,” Hernandez said. “We got an idea of what he’s like.”

Badger High School Band Director Gregory Bunge said performing alongside professional musicians is a learning experience for the students.

“It’s great, but it’s stressful because the level of musicianship has to be raised really fast,” Bunge said. “They’re going to be expected to play professional music in a professional amount of time.”

Performing classic jazz tunes

The concert will feature tunes from Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra and other jazz legends.

“There’s a lot of classic songs that a lot of people will know,” Monge said. “A lot of times Bob Lark will take songs that have a normal structure, and he will spice up the rhythm.”

Wade said the concert will feature a mix of fast-paced jazz songs and slow-paced jazz tunes.

“When jazz was created, it was all about dancing and getting you on the dance floor,” Wade said. “A lot of the songs are upbeat and jazzy, and then we do some of the slower ones where you can feel the blues and get into the mood of the song.”

Bunge said even though some of the songs are difficult to perform, he feels the students are up to the challenge.

“We play these tough arrangements, but it raises their performance level,” Bunge said. “But we wouldn’t be playing them if the band couldn’t handle them.”

Not much time to prepare

The students only have been preparing for the concert during the past couple of weeks, because they previously were recording music for an upcoming jazz competition.

Monge said preparing for the concert in a short amount of time has been a lot of work.

“It’s been kind of stressful,” Monge said. “It’s a lot to take on, because we have such a short amount of time from start to finish. We only have about two to three weeks where we can really work on it.”

Wade said even though there has not been much time to prepare, the music has not been too difficult to learn.

“It’s been pretty laid back. These tunes aren’t super difficult,” Wade said. “They’re kind of fun, just to get something new going and learn something new.”

More opportunities to perform this year

Because of the coronavirus, the students have not had too many opportunities to perform during the past couple of years. However, they have conducted more performances during the current school year.

The jazz ensemble has performed concerts at Badger High School, Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, Topsy Turvy Brewery and during Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.

“So we’ve had a lot more opportunities to play this year than last year, which is good,” Wade said.

Monge said he has enjoyed being able to perform more often this school year.

“To play in front of a live audience again, it’s nice to have that support from the community,” Monge said.

Continuing with music after high school

Badger’s jazz program has about 60 students. Several of the students said they plan to continue to be involved with music after they graduate.

Hernandez said he has been studying music since middle school and has been involved with Badger’s music program all four years of high school.

“It’s a lot more than a class,” Hernandez said. “There’s really no homework, but you really have to know your stuff and just put effort in.”

Hernandez is looking for opportunities to be involved with music after he graduates high school.

“I’ve been looking into colleges and their music programs, but there’s a lot of places in the community where you can go,” Hernandez said. “In Milwaukee and Chicago, there’s a lot of places to perform.”

Monge said he has been studying music since the fifth grade and has been involved with Badger’s jazz band and concert band all four years of high school.

Being involved with music has been a learning experience, he said.

“I appreciate all the things that it teaches us,” Monge said. “Especially being a section leader this year, it definitely teaches me how to guide my peers. I’ve learned a lot of leadership qualities from that.”

Monge is set to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison after graduation and plans to audition for the university’s jazz band and marching band.

“So I’m really excited for that,” he said.

Wade started playing the trumpet when he was in fifth grade and has been involved with middle school and high school bands. He especially enjoys playing jazz music.

“You just don’t get to play your instrument, but you get to play it in different ways,” Wade said. “There’s soloing involved. There’s a lot of upbeat songs. It’s just not classic tunes.”

Wade plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout after graduation but is not certain whether he is going to continue with music.

“I’m going to be a business major, so I’m not really sure how much time I’m going to have,” Wade said. “But I definitely have an interest in seeing what they have up there and possibly joining their jazz band or concert band.”

