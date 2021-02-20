Watch now: Baker House fire and ice bar to continue into March in Lake Geneva

The Baker House’s “Fire and Ice” bar will be open a few weeks longer than originally expected, through at least March 6.

The “Fire and Ice” bar initially was set to be featured at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, from Feb. 3 through Feb. 14, but Courtney Waller, general manager of the Baker House Restaurant & Lounge, said with the recent single-digit temperatures and with temperatures projected to be in the 20s and 30s through mid-March, she has decided to continue to offer the ice bar during the next few weeks.

“Based on what the current reports are, it looks like the current temperatures are going to hold,” Waller said. “It may extend beyond that as well, but March 6— based on projections— is a really safe date to continue it.”

The Baker House hosted the “Fire and Ice” bar as part of the Winterfest activities, which were held from Feb. 3 through Feb. 7 in downtown Lake Geneva.

Waller said the Baker House sold about 1,500 pre-sale tickets for the ice bar during Winterfest, and there was additional attendance from walk-in traffic.

She said she feels more people will continue to visit the ice bar during the upcoming weeks.