Watch now: Baker House fire and ice bar to continue into March in Lake Geneva

The Baker House’s “Fire and Ice” bar will be open a few weeks longer than originally expected, through at least March 6.
The “Fire and Ice” bar initially was set to be featured at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, from Feb. 3 through Feb. 14, but Courtney Waller, general manager of the Baker House Restaurant & Lounge, said with the recent single-digit temperatures and with temperatures projected to be in the 20s and 30s through mid-March, she has decided to continue to offer the ice bar during the next few weeks.
“Based on what the current reports are, it looks like the current temperatures are going to hold,” Waller said. “It may extend beyond that as well, but March 6— based on projections— is a really safe date to continue it.”
The Baker House hosted the “Fire and Ice” bar as part of the Winterfest activities, which were held from Feb. 3 through Feb. 7 in downtown Lake Geneva.
Waller said the Baker House sold about 1,500 pre-sale tickets for the ice bar during Winterfest, and there was additional attendance from walk-in traffic.
She said she feels more people will continue to visit the ice bar during the upcoming weeks.
“I think those numbers are going to continue to hold,” Waller said. “It still remains cold enough to keep the integrity of the ice bar, and we’re past the bulk of the artic blast and more people will want to come out.”
The tourism commission unanimously approved to award a $2,000 grant to the Baker House to help them market and advertise the continued opening of the “Fire and Ice” bar.
Waller said she feels the ice bar will help attract more tourists to the community and give them something to do while they stay in Lake Geneva.
“We’ve personally seen a growth in off-week, mid-week travel with the number one thing people asking us is ‘What is there to do?’” Waller said. “People may not be comfortable being inside a theater or other inside venue. The ice bar provides them an option, whether they want to be inside or outside.”
The Baker House has hosted an ice bar during Winterfest for about 11 years.
Waller said, during previous years, the bar has been held in an outdoor dome, but this year outdoor fire pits and heated cabanas were offered to allow for social distancing.
She said pre-sale tickets also were offered for the first time this year to control the number of people visiting at one time.
The Baker House offered an ice bar in December to determine if social distancing was possible and to test the pre-sale ticket ordering system before Winterfest.
Waller said about 500 people visited the ice bar in December.
“That was an amazingly scaled-down version of what we did for Winterfest,” Waller said. “Really it was a trial run to see if the open-air concept worked and to see if pre-ticket sales worked and to make sure we could keep everyone distanced and safe and comfortable in that space.”
For more information about the “Fire and Ice” bar call 262-248-4700.