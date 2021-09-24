Watch now: Bloomfield home severely damaged in Friday fire

A Bloomfield home was severely damaged in a Friday afternoon fire.

The call for a fully engulfed fire at 1186 Flamingo Drive came in at approximately 1:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

Cathy Anderson was outside across the street at the time when the fire started. She heard a pop and then crackling. At first they thought it was a bonfire, then they heard a siren and saw the fire.

"The garage was completely engulfed," Anderson said.

Chris Miller has owned the house for 11 years and lives there with a friend. Neither of them were home at the time and there were pets inside, but they were able to get out safely, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, nor was the extent of the damage.