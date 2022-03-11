Watch now: Bridal showcase helps soon-to-be couples plan their "big day"

It was a match made in heaven.

Future brides and grooms met with wedding-related businesses to help them plan for their big day, giving the vendors the opportunity to showcase their products and services to potential clients.

The 2022 Geneva Lake Bridal Showcase was March 6 at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, in the Town of Geneva. The event, which was hosted by the Lake Geneva Regional News and The Resorter, featured about 30 vendors, including wedding-planners, wedding venues, caterers, florists, resorts, DJs and photographers.

Cassandra Aimers, of Oak Creek, attended the bridal showcase to obtain ideas for the types of businesses she may want to hire for her wedding. Aimers was mostly looking to visit businesses that offered shuttle bus transportation, flowers and cupcakes.

“You get to see all the options and to see what’s out there,” Aimers said. “It kind of narrows it down for you.”

Aimers said attending the bridal show was a helpful experience in learning about the types of wedding-related businesses that are available in the area.

“It was really nice,” Aimers said. “I found a lot of things I needed.”

Jessica Knight, of Appleton, attended the event with her future maid of honor, Vanessa Tym, of Bristol; and her future mother-in-law, Heidi Hines, of Fontana.

Knight said she enjoyed attending the bridal show and meeting the different vendors in person.

“It definitely gives us more ideas than we had before,” Knight said. “We can mesh things together and talk about it out loud instead of looking at photos online.”

Hines said attending the event gave them additional ideas for planning Knight’s weddings.

“We got some really nice ideas that we didn’t think of before,” Hines said.

Dori Beck, of Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn — which sponsored the event — said she was pleased with the turnout for the bridal show, as many people were looking to obtain ideas for their wedding.

“It’s been quite a mix,” Beck said. “There’s been a good flow of people. There’s a lot of interest. Everyone has an interest in something.”

Beck said several couples scheduled a tour for the Evergreen Country Club, which also operates as a wedding venue.

“A lot of people have their venue elsewhere, which is OK because we can still do the rehearsal dinner,” Beck said. “But we’ve booked a few tours for people who are going to come in and check it out.”

Beck said participating in the bridal show gives businesses an opportunity to meet with potential clients and educate people about the services they offer.

“I think it’s very important, because it pulls a lot of people from a lot of demographics,” Beck said. “I think it’s important just to mingle with the people and let them know you’re there.”

Musician Brett Gaertner, of Milwaukee, attended the event to showcase his music for potential clients. Gaertner said he performs for any event that is in need of live music.

“It’s good to have the brides meet the performer live,” Gaertner said. “I have plenty of videos online, but for them to actually experience what I do live is pretty important. It helps sway their decision one way or another. I’m competing with other musicians and straight-up DJs for their wedding.”

Gaertner said he performs different types of music during his events.

“I do today’s hits to the classics,” Gaertner said. “I do oldies, country and pop and a good amount of songs from the 70s and 80s, because those have those sing-along popular songs that are still relevant today.”

Representatives from Mission BBQ in Kenosha offered samples of their barbecue pulled pork and macaroni and cheese to potential clients during the bridal showcase.

Shelly Chapley, catering manager for Mission BBQ, said she was hoping to meet with more potential clients but was still pleased with the number of people who attended.

Mission BBQ offers catering services for weddings, birthday parties and corporate events.

“We were hoping for more,” Chapley said. “But we’ve had some great leads, so we’re happy to be here.”

Chapley said attending the showcase also gives her an opportunity to network with other wedding-related businesses.

“It’s all about making connections,” Chapley said. “We’ve been cross promoting other businesses.”

Isabell Hernandez, of Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee Airport-Marriott, said several people who attended the bridal showcase were looking for venues to book their wedding.

“Some brides had their venues cancelled, so they are looking for a new venue,” Hernandez said. “Overall, it’s exciting to see that they are coming out in groups. It’s just not the brides alone. It’s a family affair.”

Hernandez said it is important for businesses to attend events like the bridal show to let people know that their services are available.

“There’s a lot of businesses that went under during COVID, and some are still remaining closed,” Hernandez said. “It’s important to participate to be visible, to ensure people we’re open for business to meet their needs, and we would love to host their wedding.”

Babett Reed, of event-planning business Whitson Wonder Productions in Menomonee Falls, said besides meeting with potential clients, the bridal showcase also gave her an opportunity to meet with vendors who she could work with for future events.

“We need one another. It helps us out with our marketing,” Reed said. “You can have someone refer you and vice versa. So it’s very helpful to attend these type of events. It gets your name out there.”

