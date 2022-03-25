Watch now: Chicago author visits Eastview Elementary School

A Chicago author who describes herself as a "writing cheerleader" recently visited Lake Geneva to talk about her career to groups of elementary school students.

Candace Fleming conducted presentations for fifth- and fourth-grade students at Eastview Elementary School, March 21.

During her presentations, Fleming talked about her career and the processes she goes through to write a book and how she became interested in writing.

Fleming said the goal of her presentations is to help children become interested in writing and to produce their own stories.

"I want them to be enthusiastic about writing, using their curiosity and imagination to create their story," Fleming said. "So I'm basically a writing cheerleader."

Fleming said she conducts both in-person and virtual presentations for schools throughout the world. She said, during the past two years, most of her presentations have been held virtually because of the coronavirus, but she is excited about conducting more in-person presentations again.

"It's so great, because virtually they are all muted," Fleming said. "So you're talking, but you don't get any feedback. So it's so much better being in-person. I love kids. I'm glad to be back."

Fleming estimates that she has written about 44 books throughout her career. She has written biographies, history books, novels, picture books, science-related books and children's books.

"You would think I would have a count," Fleming said. "I stopped counting."

Some of the topics Fleming has covered in her books include Tutankhamun's tomb, honeybees, giant squids, PT Barnum, Amelia Earhart's disappearance and Roswell, New Mexico. Fleming said she often writes books based on topics that she is interested in researching.

She told the students that she visited Tutankhamun's tomb when she wrote the book, "The Curse of the Mummy."

"It's all about what I want to write about," Fleming said. "So whatever I'm curious about, that's what I write. When kids say, 'I don't like to write,' it's generally because they're writing about something they're not interested in."

Fleming said it could take her several years to complete a book depending on the amount of research and the number of drafts that are required.

"If it's a big research project like the book I wrote about the Romanavs, it was like a five-year project," Fleming said. "If it's something like 'Giant Squid,' my process might be a year, then the illustrator might take another 18 months."

Fleming said she became interested in writing books after her son was diagnosed with a heart defect and she had to stay home from work.

"I needed a little something for myself, so I thought to myself, 'I think I can write,' so I decided to give that a try and it worked out," she said.

Fleming's husband, Eric Rohman, works as an illustrator and has worked on several of Fleming's books.

Besides school presentations, Fleming also conducts large-group presentations, nonfiction writing workshops and fiction writing workshops.

For more information about Fleming and her books, visit www.candacefleming.com.

