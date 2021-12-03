 Skip to main content
Watch now: Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lake Geneva

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District kicked off the holiday season in the City of Lake Geneva with their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Dec. 3 at Flat Iron Park. 

The Christmas tree at Flat Iron Park is lit for the holiday season

Santa Claus arrives for Lake Geneva's Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The ceremony featured live music from Lake Geneva House of Music students and Grant Milliren of Chicago, as well as storytelling from JaNelle Powers who read "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Grant Milliren of Chicago performs Christmas tunes during the tree lighting ceremony.

JaNelle Powers reads "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Festivities were topped off by a visit from Santa Claus and the lighting of the city's Christmas tree, which will remain up at the Brunk Pavilion in Flat Iron Park through Jan. 3. 

Students from the Lake Geneva House of Music perform holiday classics during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

After the tree lighting ceremony, Santa greeted and posed for photos with children who were in attendance. 

Students from the Lake Geneva House of Music perform "Silent Night." 

