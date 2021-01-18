Watch now: Como area Dollar General construction begins

GENEVA — The Town of Geneva’s new Dollar General store is starting to take shape on Highway H at the intersection with Springfield Road in the Lake Como area.

The Dollar General was issued a building permit on Dec. 7 from the town and the shell of the store is already constructed.

At this time, a store opening is slated for early spring 2021, but construction progress may alter this date, a company representative said in an email. The store will employ approximately 6-10 employees.

Additional Dollar General stores in the area are located in Genoa City, Twin Lakes and Hebron, Illinois.

A new Dollar General also recently opened a store in Salem Lakes at 11780 Antioch Road (Highway 83) in Kenosha County. The store is different than Dollar Tree, which sells all items at $1 or less. Dollar General is more of a general store, with a range of discounted offerings from food and hygiene items to toys and home goods.

In November, the company announced the opening of its 17,000th store, with over 157,000 employees throughout the company.