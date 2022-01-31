 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Crews prepare for Lake Geneva's 2022 Winterfest, snow sculpting competition

Snow being poured into a large cylinder to allow for a snow block to be created for a snow sculpting team to create their work of art. 

Preparations for the 2022 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship began Monday, Jan. 31, in downtown Lake Geneva.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Public Works Department and David J. Frank Landscape Contracting, Inc. in Germantown created snow blocks at the Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park, which snow sculpting teams will use to create their works of art. 

Cylinder being uncovered to reveal a large snow block that will be used by one of the participating snow sculpting teams.

The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship-- which is part of Lake Geneva's Winterfest-- will be held Feb. 2 through Feb. 6 at Riviera Plaza, 812 Wrigley Drive, and Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

The competition will include 15 state champion teams from Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Vermont, New York, Colorado, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Alaska and Florida.

Snow being delivered to Riviera Plaza for the 2022 U.S. National School Sculpting Championship. 

Teams begin creating their snow sculptures 11 a.m., Feb. 2, with the first-, second- and third-place winners being announced 5 p.m., Feb. 5 on VISIT Lake Geneva's website.

Besides the national snow sculpting competition, snow sculptures from local schools will be featured at Flat Iron Park.

People are also reading…

Other activities that will be featured during Winterfest include the Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, in which 37 downtown business owners will have ice sculptures stationed outside of their establishments.

Bonfires at the Beach will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at Riviera Beach. 

Many downtown businesses will also be offering specials and live entertainment.

Small cylinder is being filled with snow for local school teams to create a snow sculpture at Flat Iron Park. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable video shows reindeer experiencing snow for the first time