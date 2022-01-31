Watch now: Crews prepare for Lake Geneva's 2022 Winterfest, snow sculpting competition

Preparations for the 2022 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship began Monday, Jan. 31, in downtown Lake Geneva.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Public Works Department and David J. Frank Landscape Contracting, Inc. in Germantown created snow blocks at the Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park, which snow sculpting teams will use to create their works of art.

The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship-- which is part of Lake Geneva's Winterfest-- will be held Feb. 2 through Feb. 6 at Riviera Plaza, 812 Wrigley Drive, and Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

The competition will include 15 state champion teams from Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Vermont, New York, Colorado, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Alaska and Florida.

Teams begin creating their snow sculptures 11 a.m., Feb. 2, with the first-, second- and third-place winners being announced 5 p.m., Feb. 5 on VISIT Lake Geneva's website.

Besides the national snow sculpting competition, snow sculptures from local schools will be featured at Flat Iron Park.

Other activities that will be featured during Winterfest include the Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, in which 37 downtown business owners will have ice sculptures stationed outside of their establishments.

Bonfires at the Beach will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at Riviera Beach.

Many downtown businesses will also be offering specials and live entertainment.

