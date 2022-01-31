Watch now: Crews prepare for Lake Geneva's 2022 Winterfest, snow sculpting competition

A large cylinder is being filled with snow at Riviera Plaza to create a snow block, which will be used by a snow sculpting team to create a work of art for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
Snow is being packed into a large cylinder to create a snow block for the 2022 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
Snow is delivered to Riviera Plaza for the 2022 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
City crews pull a part a large cylinder to reveal a snow block.
Crews prepare another large cylinder to create a snow block for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
Crews begin to transport snow for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
Smaller cylinders are being filled at Flat Iron Park for smaller snow sculptures to be created by local school students.
Large blocks of snow have been created for snow sculpting teams to create their sculptures for the national competition.
Smaller blocks of snow have been created for student snow sculptures.
Portions of Wrigley Drive have been closed for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, which will be held from Feb. 2 through Feb. 6 in Downtown Lake Geneva.
Preparations for the 2022 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship began Monday, Jan. 31, in downtown Lake Geneva.
Representatives from the Lake Geneva Public Works Department and David J. Frank Landscape Contracting, Inc. in Germantown created snow blocks at the Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park, which snow sculpting teams will use to create their works of art.
The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship-- which is part of Lake Geneva's Winterfest-- will be held Feb. 2 through Feb. 6 at Riviera Plaza, 812 Wrigley Drive, and Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.
The competition will include 15 state champion teams from Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Vermont, New York, Colorado, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Alaska and Florida.
Teams begin creating their snow sculptures 11 a.m., Feb. 2, with the first-, second- and third-place winners being announced 5 p.m., Feb. 5 on VISIT Lake Geneva's website.
Besides the national snow sculpting competition, snow sculptures from local schools will be featured at Flat Iron Park.
Other activities that will be featured during Winterfest include the Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, in which 37 downtown business owners will have ice sculptures stationed outside of their establishments.
Bonfires at the Beach will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at Riviera Beach.
Many downtown businesses will also be offering specials and live entertainment.
