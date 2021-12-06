Watch now: Crews respond to Ridge Hotel for fire to maintenance building

DENNIS HINES
Emergency crews respond to a report of a fire to a maintenance building at The Ridge Hotel. The fire has been extinguished.
Officials from the Lake Geneva Fire Department and other local emergency management agencies responded to a report of a fire to a maintenance building at the The Ridge Hotel about 3:30 p.m., Dec. 6.
The maintenance building is not attached to the hotel.
When crews arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building and fire coming from the east side of the building, according to a post from the Walworth County Scanner Facebook page, which reports what comes across the police scanner.
The fire has since been extinguished.
No injuries were reported, and the building was not occupied during the time of the fire, according to the Lake Geneva Fire Department Facebook page.
Other agencies that assisted included the Elkhorn Fire Department, Linn Township Fire Department, Town of Geneva Police Department, Lake Geneva Police Department and Walworth County dispatch.
No more details regarding the fire were immediately available.
American Legion
The American flag is carried by members of the American Legion during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was "Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories."
Gregory Shaver, for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Remembering Waukesha
A sign honoring victims of the Waukesha Parade tragedy is displayed on the American Legion float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Boy Scouts
A man waves while marching with the Lake Geneva Boy Scout Troop 239 during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Badger marching band
A saxophone is cover in holiday lights as members of the Badger marching band perform during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Christmas with the Kranks
Frosty rides on the back of the Crafted Countertops float in a scene from the "Christmas with the Kranks" movie during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
A good crowd
People enjoy watching the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Walworth County Cloggers
The Walworth County Cloggers perform on their float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Cement truck
An Ozinga cement truck is wrapped in lights for the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Balloon Company
Flames from burners of two Lake Geneva Balloon Company balloon baskets shoot into the air during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Kisses from Keegan
A light is held in the are as a person walks along with the Kisses from Keegan and Friends float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Cyclists
Cyclists from the Avant Cycle Café ride in the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Jerry's Majestic Marine
A snowman walks along side the Jerry's Majestic Marine float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Middle School
Members of the Lake Geneva Middle School 8th Grade Band perform during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
A Christmas Carol
The Lake Geneva Rotary float featured "A Christmas Carol" during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Ziplines and Adventures
A Christmas tree is carried on top of the Lake Geneva Ziplines and Adventures float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Rustic Road Riders
A shark chases a waterskier pulled by a motorcycle on the Rustic Road Riders float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Grand Geneva
Snow is made on the Grand Geneva float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Mars Resort
John Ludy Puleo sings as he rides on the Mars Resort float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Springfield 4-H
The Springfield 4-H's float featured the Polar Express during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
A Christmas Story
A girl waves as she rides on the Wendell Tactical float the featured "A Christmas Story" during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Jump Around
People "Jump Around" as they walks along the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Snoopy
Snoopy waves from atop his dog house on one of the 58 Luna Roofing floats during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Dreiske Moving
People wave as they walk along the Dreiske Moving float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
The Grinch
The Grinch drives an excavator on the Dunn Landscape float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Santa and Mrs. Claus
Santa and Mrs. Claus wave from atop a fire truck during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
