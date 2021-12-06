 Skip to main content
Watch now: Crews respond to Ridge Hotel for fire to maintenance building

Emergency crews respond to a report of a fire to a maintenance building at The Ridge Hotel. The fire has been extinguished. 

Officials from the Lake Geneva Fire Department and other local emergency management agencies responded to a report of a fire to a maintenance building at the The Ridge Hotel about 3:30 p.m., Dec. 6.

The maintenance building is not attached to the hotel. 

When crews arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building and fire coming from the east side of the building, according to a post from the Walworth County Scanner Facebook page, which reports what comes across the police scanner. 

The fire has since been extinguished. 

No injuries were reported, and the building was not occupied during the time of the fire, according to the Lake Geneva Fire Department Facebook page.

Other agencies that assisted included the Elkhorn Fire Department, Linn Township Fire Department, Town of Geneva Police Department, Lake Geneva Police Department and Walworth County dispatch. 

No more details regarding the fire were immediately available. 

