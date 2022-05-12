 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Demo of East Troy's historic Cobblestone Inn underway

EAST TROY — It's an end of an era for East Troy's historic Cobblestone Inn.

Demolition started Thursday, May 12 on the historic Town Square hotel built in 1846. 

For more than a year, groups including the East Troy Historical Area Historical Society tried to save the building, but the cost to fix it and maintain it proved too great. 

A demolition crew on site Thursday said work would continue Friday, May 13 and continue into the following week. 

Located at the corner of Church and Main Street, the Cobblestone Inn was built on a well-traveled trail between Milwaukee and Janesville. It was originally named the Buena Vista House after a famous Mexican War battle.

The former hotel once housed a dance hall on its upper floor.

In November 2020, police notified the property owner of numerous violations.

The roof was starting to fall apart, and cobblestone was deteriorating on the side of the building.

There was discussion last year to demolish the building before construction on the town square, but ultimately work was able to be done then without razing the building. 

During that time the property remained closed, with a fence around it protecting people from going close. 

East Troy’s historic Cobblestone Inn, is shown here, bordered by a fence.

