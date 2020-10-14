Watch now: Fall video and photos from Lake Geneva's rustic Snake Road

Lake Geneva's Snake Road is among the list of Wisconsin rustic roads.

The 2.7 mile paved loop along Snake Road goes from the intersection with WIS 50 in the city of Lake Geneva west to the intersection with WIS 50 in the town of Geneva.

According to the state’s list of rustic roads, “This loop is located in a countryside of natural beauty. Bounded in some places by split rail fencing, R-29 passes through an area of native vegetation and wildlife near Lake Geneva that is particularly beautiful in autumn.”

According to Travel Wisconsin, Lake Geneva is projected to be at peak fall colors the last week of October.