Watch now: Former Lake Geneva Police Chief Newberry remembered with Arbor Day ceremony

LAKE GENEVA – Former Lake Geneva Police Chief Richard Newberry was a man you didn’t want to mess with. He respected others and in turn he was respected by others.
“He had a presence that was a command presence,” Lake Geneva Sgt. Daniel Derrick said Saturday, May 1, at an Arbor Day celebration held in the former chief’s honor. “That man, he could look at you and you knew exactly what he was thinking.”
The tree ceremony is held annually in Lake Geneva, which is a designated Tree City USA, and this year Newberry was selected to be honored for his years of dedication to the city.
Newberry worked for the Lake Geneva Police Department from 1966 to 1996, served as a patrol officer, sergeant, assistant police chief and then police chief. He died on Oct. 31, 2020 in Florida.
In his honor a maple tree was planted in front of the Lake Geneva Police Department at 626 Geneva St.
In addition, a celebration of life to honor Newberry was held Friday, April 30, at the Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., which at one point was the location of the Lake Geneva Police Department.
“This is where my father’s career started,” said Karen Newberry, Richard Newberry’s daughter at the gathering that was attended by family, friends and past co-workers.
He loved the City of Lake Geneva, Karen said.
“This is where he called home, and that’s why I wanted to do this celebration of life,” Karen said. “There’s so many people here who wanted to celebrate his life, because he passed away in Florida.”
Karen said her father did not talk about his work at home.
“He tried to keep it separate,” Karen said. “My mother was a stay-at-home mom. She raised five children. As much as my dad was the bread winner, he would not be where he was without my mother.”
While she knew him outside work, Karen said those who worked with her father described him as a fair person to work for but would hold them accountable when necessary.
“He would call you out when you needed to be called out, but he would give you kudos when you deserved those as well,” Karen said.
Former Lake Geneva Police officer Ralph Braden, who worked with Chief Newberry for about 15 years, said he enjoyed working with the former chief.
He said Richard Newberry established a police liaison program with Badger High School and a gang unit for the Lake Geneva Police Department during the mid-1990s.
“He was a good mentor, Braden said. “He believed in me. He looked after my career.”
Braden said Newberry was always supportive of his police officers.
“We had a very good department,” Braden said. “Everybody was considered family.”
Current Lake Geneva Police Chief Michael Rasmussen worked with him during his early years on the department from 1991-1996.
While Rasmussen remembers his former chief as being “very intimidating” he also remembers his compassion toward the officers.
“He truly cared about his people, the city,” Rasmussen said. “He cared about the officers who worked here.”