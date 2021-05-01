Watch now: Former Lake Geneva Police Chief Newberry remembered with Arbor Day ceremony

He loved the City of Lake Geneva, Karen said.

“This is where he called home, and that’s why I wanted to do this celebration of life,” Karen said. “There’s so many people here who wanted to celebrate his life, because he passed away in Florida.”

Karen said her father did not talk about his work at home.

“He tried to keep it separate,” Karen said. “My mother was a stay-at-home mom. She raised five children. As much as my dad was the bread winner, he would not be where he was without my mother.”

While she knew him outside work, Karen said those who worked with her father described him as a fair person to work for but would hold them accountable when necessary.

“He would call you out when you needed to be called out, but he would give you kudos when you deserved those as well,” Karen said.

Former Lake Geneva Police officer Ralph Braden, who worked with Chief Newberry for about 15 years, said he enjoyed working with the former chief.

He said Richard Newberry established a police liaison program with Badger High School and a gang unit for the Lake Geneva Police Department during the mid-1990s.