Watch now: Gallery 223 conducts annual high school art show this weekend, April 16-18

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation will host its annual High School Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 16 through April 18 at Gallery 223, located at 223 Broad St. in downtown Lake Geneva.

The show will feature artwork from students at Badger High School, Big Foot High School, Delavan-Darien High School, East Troy High School, Elkhorn High School, Whitewater High School and Williams Bay High School.

Each school was invited to submit 10 pieces of artwork that were created by their students, which include paintings, drawings and sculptures.

The show will be judged, and awards will be announced April 15. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing requirements, only winning artists, their parents, teachers and award donors will be present during the awards ceremony.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The awards will include the Neal and Dotsy Heffernan Best of Show, Louis Mergener Memorial Award for Outstanding Work, Martin Smith Award for Creative Work, John L. Larson Award for Most Innovative, GLAF Award for Young Emerging Artist and five GLAF awards of recognition.