Watch now: Geneva Lake General Store now open in Williams Bay

Along with jewelry-making, there has been another constant love in Morrison's life since early childhood — the sanctuary of Williams Bay. Her parents bought a small house in the village when she was young. Morrison moved back to the Bay four years ago, still charmed by the area.

"It's still just like it was when I was a kid," she said. "There's still that sense of safety and peace."

The time felt right for Morrison to reach for one of her long-term dreams — to open an eclectic shop of local art and other fine goods. She started drawing up plans two years ago but put them away when the COVID-19 pandemic escalated. Finally, with the help of her husband, Morrison began renovating the Walworth Avenue space in March 2021.

Together, Stephanie and Chris Morrison reimagined and reshaped the space that had sat empty for years. They took down walls and laid down floors. They painted and plastered, struggling to find summer help. She and her husband put in about 95% of the work, Morrison said.

Morrison brought in her cousin, a fellow artist, for one of the finishing touches. A mural of Geneva Lake stretches across the back wall, a tribute to the store's namesake painted in solid royal blue.