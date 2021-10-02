Watch now: Geneva Lake General Store now open in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists and beyond.
Stephanie Morrison stood at the counter on a quiet afternoon in the first days of fall. She took a moment to straighten out some items — empty boxes, bits and bobs left over from the store's opening in early August. Near the front door, two women chatted over a jewelry display.
The shop carries a cozy, old-fashioned quality. The "general store" theme draws inspiration from the Adirondacks of Upstate New York, Morrison said. The wood floors and furnishings feel like elements of someone's lovingly curated home decor.
Each surface, shelf and crevice boasts artistic offerings of all kinds. Vintage postcards sit in mounted glass frames, sharing the wall with watercolor paintings of Williams Bay by Joan Franzen of Cedar Point Park. Long wraparound skirts hang on a rack nearby. These colorful garments were made from recycled Indian saris, Morrison explained.
Morrison's own handmade jewelry is displayed deeper inside the store. She started making friendship bracelets as a young girl in Illinois. She moved to Tuscon, Arizona after college and became familiar with beads and semi-precious stones.
"I love the colors and the uniqueness," she said.
Along with jewelry-making, there has been another constant love in Morrison's life since early childhood — the sanctuary of Williams Bay. Her parents bought a small house in the village when she was young. Morrison moved back to the Bay four years ago, still charmed by the area.
"It's still just like it was when I was a kid," she said. "There's still that sense of safety and peace."
The time felt right for Morrison to reach for one of her long-term dreams — to open an eclectic shop of local art and other fine goods. She started drawing up plans two years ago but put them away when the COVID-19 pandemic escalated. Finally, with the help of her husband, Morrison began renovating the Walworth Avenue space in March 2021.
Together, Stephanie and Chris Morrison reimagined and reshaped the space that had sat empty for years. They took down walls and laid down floors. They painted and plastered, struggling to find summer help. She and her husband put in about 95% of the work, Morrison said.
Morrison brought in her cousin, a fellow artist, for one of the finishing touches. A mural of Geneva Lake stretches across the back wall, a tribute to the store's namesake painted in solid royal blue.
The painting rests vertically between the words "Geneva Lake" in sweeping black cursive — also the freehand work of Morrison's cousin. Patrons can find a similar design printed on the store's original Williams Bay shirts.
Geneva Lake General Store is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The store is closed on Wednesdays.