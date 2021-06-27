Watch now: Groundbreaking for new Pell Lake area Habitat home

BLOOMFIELD — A home with her son. A place of their very own.
That is what Tracey Swanson is most looking forward to when her new home is built thanks to help from Walworth County’s Habitat for Humanity.
On Sunday afternoon, June 27, a small group gathered to bless the area where the house will be built starting this summer.
After digging the first shovels in the ground at the site of their future home, Swanson said, “I cannot tell you how much it means to me. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to put it into words. I’m so grateful. It’s something I don’t think I could have done just on my own.”
Swanson grew up in Minnesota and moved to the area when she was a teenager. She went to the Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy and that eventually led her to the Army, which she served in from 2008 to 2012.
She now works at Aurora in Lake Geneva as a patient service representative, helping check people in for appointments.
She currently lives in an apartment with her son and having a home of her own is something she has dreamed about.
But it didn’t seem likely for a long time, especially with the prices of homes skyrocketing in recent years.
“Having a home with my son. That is the most exciting part,” Swanson said.
And as for her son, Adan Reyes, who is going into 5th grade, he is excited to have his own basketball net where he can practice as often as he wants, along with a space to practice soccer and football and room for their dog and cat.
But there is still a lot of work that needs to be done before they can move in. The house needs to get built first and that requires a lot of volunteers.
The house is not just donated to them. It requires sweat equity and in the end up with a mortgage, but it's more affordable because of the volunteer hours put in to build it.
“We are really happy,” said Chuck Saul, a Walworth County Habitat for Humanity board member and a member of the construction committee. In January they completed another home in the Pell Lake area and are able to use the same design. “We are happy to provide another Walworth County inhabitant with an affordable house,” Saul said.
It’s a 1,000 square foot two bedroom home with a front porch, Saul said.
To volunteer or donate go to habitatwalworth.org or call 262-949-0542 and leave a message.
A gofundme page has also been set up to help raise money for the project, including the high cost of lumber. That link can be found at https://gofund.me/7b7638db.
