Watch now: Groundbreaking for new Pell Lake area Habitat home

BLOOMFIELD — A home with her son. A place of their very own.

That is what Tracey Swanson is most looking forward to when her new home is built thanks to help from Walworth County’s Habitat for Humanity.

On Sunday afternoon, June 27, a small group gathered to bless the area where the house will be built starting this summer.

After digging the first shovels in the ground at the site of their future home, Swanson said, “I cannot tell you how much it means to me. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to put it into words. I’m so grateful. It’s something I don’t think I could have done just on my own.”

Swanson grew up in Minnesota and moved to the area when she was a teenager. She went to the Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy and that eventually led her to the Army, which she served in from 2008 to 2012.

She now works at Aurora in Lake Geneva as a patient service representative, helping check people in for appointments.

She currently lives in an apartment with her son and having a home of her own is something she has dreamed about.

But it didn’t seem likely for a long time, especially with the prices of homes skyrocketing in recent years.