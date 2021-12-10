 Skip to main content
Watch now: Holy Communion's Christmas concert featuring 96-year-old organist

The Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, hosted a free Christmas concert, Dec. 2. The concert featured 96-year-old Roy Clare who performed Christmas classics on the church's organ.

Roy Clare, 96, plays the organ during Holy Communion Episcopal Church's Christmas concert, Dec. 2.

Audience members sang along to the Christmas tunes that Clare performed on the organ.

Audience members sing along to Roy Clare's organ concert.

Clare performed the organ during the church's and Horticultural Hall's weekly farmers markets that were held this summer. 

Roy Clare, 96, performed a variety of Christmas tunes during Holy Communion Episcopal Church's Christmas concert, Dec. 2. 

Roy Clare entertains audience with his organ-playing abilities at Holy Communion Episcopal Church in Lake Geneva.

Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, hosted a free Christmas concert featuring Roy Clare performing the organ. 

