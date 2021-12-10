Watch now: Holy Communion's Christmas concert featuring 96-year-old organist

The Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, hosted a free Christmas concert, Dec. 2. The concert featured 96-year-old Roy Clare who performed Christmas classics on the church's organ.
Audience members sang along to the Christmas tunes that Clare performed on the organ.
Clare performed the organ during the church's and Horticultural Hall's weekly farmers markets that were held this summer.
