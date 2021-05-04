Watch now: House of Music Cafe now open just outside Lake Geneva

Buttleman wants to open the restaurant as soon as this summer. But it’s one step at a time, starting with the café.

When the restaurant is up and running it will continue to play on music puns and feature selections such as “Fleetwood Mac and Cheese,” “Phish Tacos,” and “Stone Temple Pizza,” among other offerings.

Once a guitar tech

Before Buttleman settled in Lake Geneva and set up shop here, he previously worked as a guitar technician and toured with Elton John, the Eagles and the Beach Boys, to name a few. But eventually, he wanted to settle down in Lake Geneva.

He discovered the former Lumberman’s Lodge, an approximately 10,000 square foot building on about four acres of land. When he first toured it before buying it, all the wood was covered in paneling. Prior to House of Music, the building was used as a daycare, which had rainbows on the walls.

Since purchasing the property, fixing up the former lodge and bringing the building back to its original glory has been a labor of love for Buttleman.