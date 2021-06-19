Watch now: How the Regional News can help you create a video to market your business

In the not too distant past, video marketing was out of the reach of many small-business owners. The creation of a 30-second commercial spot felt like it was reserved for national brands, auto dealers and the largest businesses in the community.
Now, video is available to every entrepreneur, and there are plenty of mediums to distribute a creative commercial.
Facebook prioritizes video content in both paid and organic searches. YouTube remains the second most used search engine, and a video on a website will help it appear higher in organic searches. A video also increases the likelihood that a website visitor will convert to a paying customer.
On our own websites — kenoshanews.com, journaltimes.com and lakegenevanews.net — we are seeing more active engagement with ads that include videos.
Luckily for small business owners the production of high-quality videos is no longer out of reach. The Wisconn Valley Media Group is working with different videographers and video production companies that can produce a creative spot for any business and nearly any budget.
Recently, we worked with an extremely talented videographer to produce a beautiful video commercial for Meadowbrook Golf Course. The drone footage captures the immaculately kept greens perfectly. My favorite part of the video is when the videographer flies a drone through a moving golf cart.
Videos don’t need to be limited to a short, 30-second commercial spot. A long form story-telling video also gives business owners a chance to discuss what separates them from their competition. An interview-style video can give business owners an opportunity to explain their passions to potential clients.
Perhaps the simplest form of video is what we call a QikVid. Using either photos or clips from a stock video company, we can quickly produce a short spot that perfectly complements a boosted social media post. These QikVids can include background music and explanatory text or a professional voiceover artist.
Having a great video is just the first step to an effective marketing campaign. The next step is getting the video in front of the right audience at the right time. Our team at the Wisconn Valley Media group can help a business owner strategically target the best platforms to distribute a video.
Ken Davis is an account executive with the Wisconn Valley Media Group. He can be reached at 262-631-1707 and his email is Ken.Davis@lee.net