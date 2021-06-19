Watch now: How the Regional News can help you create a video to market your business

In the not too distant past, video marketing was out of the reach of many small-business owners. The creation of a 30-second commercial spot felt like it was reserved for national brands, auto dealers and the largest businesses in the community.

Now, video is available to every entrepreneur, and there are plenty of mediums to distribute a creative commercial.

Facebook prioritizes video content in both paid and organic searches. YouTube remains the second most used search engine, and a video on a website will help it appear higher in organic searches. A video also increases the likelihood that a website visitor will convert to a paying customer.

On our own websites — kenoshanews.com, journaltimes.com and lakegenevanews.net — we are seeing more active engagement with ads that include videos.

Luckily for small business owners the production of high-quality videos is no longer out of reach. The Wisconn Valley Media Group is working with different videographers and video production companies that can produce a creative spot for any business and nearly any budget.

