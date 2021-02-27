Watch now: Ice carousel on Delavan Lake runs on motor and spins ice like a carousel

DELAVAN — Winter can get long in Wisconsin and sometimes you have to get creative to pass the time and go online to get ideas.

Like many ideas, Lake Delavan’s ice carousel near Lake Geneva started online.

“We got the idea like any fool does, off the internet,” said Greg Gifford, a local Shorewest realtor. “We finally got it figured out. It takes a team.”

There was a video of a large circular-cut piece of ice rotating with the help of a motor in the lake in Finland. Gifford and Kurt Kiekhafter thought it looked like fun.

They assembled a team of friends and that is how the first Delavan Lake ice carousel got its start in 2018, on the lake near InnBetween Bar and the Delavan Yacht Club.

“It looked a lot easier than what it ended up being,” Kiekhafter said. “This is about eight hours of cutting we had to put into this.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the first year they have tried to make it an annual one-day event, although they had to cancel in 2020 because the ice wasn’t thick enough.

This year, the ice thickness was not a problem. On Saturday, Feb. 27, the ice on Lake Delavan was about 18 inches thick, said Kiekhafter.