 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 conducts Veterans Day ceremony at Library Park

Members of the Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 host a Veterans Day ceremony at Library Park

Members of Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 conducted a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 near the poppy memorial in Library Park. 

The ceremony included a gun solute from the post's honor guard and the playing of "Taps" from Lake Geneva Middle School students.

The ceremony was to honor the end of World War I and all veterans. 

Members of the American Legion post also participated in a Veterans Day ceremony at Lake Geneva Middle School.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recycling prices surge with economic recovery