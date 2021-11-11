Watch now: Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 conducts Veterans Day ceremony at Library Park

Members of Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 conducted a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 near the poppy memorial in Library Park.
The ceremony included a gun solute from the post's honor guard and the playing of "Taps" from Lake Geneva Middle School students.
The ceremony was to honor the end of World War I and all veterans.
Members of the American Legion post also participated in a Veterans Day ceremony at Lake Geneva Middle School.
Members of Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 gather after a Veterans Day ceremony that was conducted Nov. 11 in Library Park.
